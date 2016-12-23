ScoresStats
National Basketball Association
- Madison Square Garden NBALP TIP OFF -
Orlando Magic
O/U: 211
95
at
106
Final
New York Knicks
ATS: NY -4.5 / -102
Scoring Leaders
Serge Ibaka
#7 F Serge Ibaka Points Reb 23 10
Evan Fournier
#10 G Evan Fournier Points Reb 21 5
Elfrid Payton
#4 PG Elfrid Payton Points Reb 10 8
Derrick Rose
#25 G Derrick Rose Points Reb 19 5
Carmelo Anthony
#7 F Carmelo Anthony Points Reb 15 8
#14 C Willy Hernangomez Points Reb 15 5
By The Sports Xchange

NEW YORK -- Derrick Rose tossed in 19 points and reserve center Willy Hernangomez added 15 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 106-95 win over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Kyle O'Quinn contributed 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in recording his third double-double of the season for the Knicks (16-13).

Serge Ibaka led the Magic (13-18) with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 21 points.

With Kristaps Porzingis forced to leave the game with a bruised right knee with 11:58 to play, Hernangomez took over. He contributed 10 straight points to provide the Knicks with a 92-78 lead with 8:15 to play.

Porzingis finished with 12 points and two blocked shots in 26 minutes. Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points, but made just 5 of his 17 shots.

A layup from Ibaka brought Orlando to within 59-54, but the Knicks responded with a 14-2 burst to roll ahead 73-56 with 4:51 left in the third.

Porzingis led the charge with five points.

The Knicks were tenacious on the boards in the first half, outrebounding the Magic 28-14. New York was particularly effective on the offensive glass, getting 15 second chance points to help it to a 57-47 edge.

The Knicks led 27-19 after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 44-28 by outscoring the Magic 17-9 in the first six minutes of the second quarter.

NOTES: The Westchester Knicks, New York's NBA Development League team, traded F Cleanthony Early, the Knicks' 2014 second-round draft pick, to Santa Cruz, the D-League team of the Golden State Warriors, for G Courtney Fells in a three-team deal that involved the D-League's Texas Legends. Early averaged 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game in 56 games with the Knicks spanning two seasons. ... Orlando was without G Jodie Meeks, who was attending his grandmother's funeral. ... Knicks G Sasha Vujacic had not played in 11 games this season due to coaches decision. He played one minute Thursday.
Top Game Performances
 
Orlando   New York
Serge Ibaka 23 Scoring Derrick Rose 19
Nikola Vucevic 6 Assists Brandon Jennings 12
Serge Ibaka 10 Rebounds Kyle O'Quinn 16
Jeff Green 4 Free Throws Made Carmelo Anthony 5
Jeff Green 3 Steals Courtney Lee 2
Bismack Biyombo 5 Blocks Kyle O'Quinn 5
Team Stats Summary
 
Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers
Orlando 95 43.3 5-27 12-16 21 41 7 7 16
New York 106 42.7 9-20 15-17 26 52 9 9 15
Upcoming Games
  • New York will play their next game at home against Boston. The Knicks have a W/L % of .500 after a win and .615 after a loss.
  • Orlando will play their next game at home against L.A. Lakers. The Magic have a W/L % of .357 after a win and .471 after a loss.