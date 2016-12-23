National Basketball Association
By The Sports Xchange
NEW YORK -- Derrick Rose tossed in 19 points and reserve center Willy Hernangomez added 15 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 106-95 win over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
Kyle O'Quinn contributed 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in recording his third double-double of the season for the Knicks (16-13).
Serge Ibaka led the Magic (13-18) with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 21 points.
With Kristaps Porzingis forced to leave the game with a bruised right knee with 11:58 to play, Hernangomez took over. He contributed 10 straight points to provide the Knicks with a 92-78 lead with 8:15 to play.
Porzingis finished with 12 points and two blocked shots in 26 minutes. Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points, but made just 5 of his 17 shots.
A layup from Ibaka brought Orlando to within 59-54, but the Knicks responded with a 14-2 burst to roll ahead 73-56 with 4:51 left in the third.
Porzingis led the charge with five points.
The Knicks were tenacious on the boards in the first half, outrebounding the Magic 28-14. New York was particularly effective on the offensive glass, getting 15 second chance points to help it to a 57-47 edge.
The Knicks led 27-19 after the first quarter, then extended the lead to 44-28 by outscoring the Magic 17-9 in the first six minutes of the second quarter.
NOTES: The Westchester Knicks, New York's NBA Development League team, traded F Cleanthony Early, the Knicks' 2014 second-round draft pick, to Santa Cruz, the D-League team of the Golden State Warriors, for G Courtney Fells in a three-team deal that involved the D-League's Texas Legends. Early averaged 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game in 56 games with the Knicks spanning two seasons. ... Orlando was without G Jodie Meeks, who was attending his grandmother's funeral. ... Knicks G Sasha Vujacic had not played in 11 games this season due to coaches decision. He played one minute Thursday.
Top Game Performances
|Orlando
|
|New York
|
Serge Ibaka 23
|Scoring
|
Derrick Rose 19
|
Nikola Vucevic 6
|Assists
|
Brandon Jennings 12
|
Serge Ibaka 10
|Rebounds
|
Kyle O'Quinn 16
|
Jeff Green 4
|Free Throws Made
|
Carmelo Anthony 5
|
Jeff Green 3
|Steals
|
Courtney Lee 2
|
Bismack Biyombo 5
|Blocks
|
Kyle O'Quinn 5
Team Stats Summary
|Team
|Points
|FG%
|3PM-3PA
|FTM-FTA
|Assists
|Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|Turnovers
|Orlando
|95
|43.3
|5-27
|12-16
|21
|41
|7
|7
|16
|New York
|106
|42.7
|9-20
|15-17
|26
|52
|9
|9
|15
Upcoming Games
-
New York will play their next game at home against Boston. The Knicks have a W/L % of .500 after a win and .615 after a loss.
-
Orlando will play their next game at home against L.A. Lakers. The Magic have a W/L % of .357 after a win and .471 after a loss.