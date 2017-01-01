Top Game Performances

New York Houston Brandon Jennings 32 Scoring James Harden 53 Brandon Jennings 7 Assists James Harden 17 Joakim Noah 16 Rebounds James Harden 16 Brandon Jennings 5 Free Throws Made James Harden 16 Justin Holiday 4 Steals Trevor Ariza 2 Willy Hernangomez 1 Blocks Ryan Anderson 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers New York 122 44.8 10-32 18-25 21 48 3 7 7 Houston 129 45.7 21-55 24-29 30 46 2 3 13

Upcoming Games

Houston will play their next game at home against Washington. The Rockets have a W/L % of .680 after a win and .900 after a loss.

New York will play their next game at home against Orlando. The Knicks have a W/L % of .471 after a win and .500 after a loss.

HOUSTON -- James Harden recorded a 50-point triple-double while Ryan Anderson played a capable second fiddle as the Houston Rockets outlasted the game New York Knicks 129-122 on Saturday night at Toyota Center.Harden finished with a career-high 53 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high-tying 17 assists to carry the Rockets (26-9) through another lackadaisical defensive effort. Houston matched its franchise record for wins in a month (15) set in Nov. 1996, while sending the Knicks (16-17) to a fourth consecutive loss.Anderson added 25 points and six rebounds for the Rockets, who led by as many as 19 points yet were in a battle down the stretch when the Knicks cut the deficit to three points multiple times in the fourth quarter. Houston reeled off a 7-0 spurt to seize control for good, capped by a Trevor Ariza layup.The Knicks were without starters Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee as well as reserve forward Kyle O'Quinn. Forward Carmelo Anthony did not return for the second half, succumbing to a sore knee.Guard Brandon Jennings filled in admirably, scoring 32 points and adding seven assists. Derrick Rose paired 21 points with seven assists while center Joakim Noah had 15 points and 16 rebounds. Justin Holiday and Mindaugas Kuzminskas combined for 29 points off the Knicks bench.The Knicks showed promise early, particularly behind Jennings and Rose, whose early shooting lifted New York to a 23-13 lead. Jennings made his first four shots and combined with Rose for 20 points in the opening period. But after leading by as many as 11 points, the Knicks needed a buzzer-beating layup from Rose to carry a 32-27 advantage into the second.After going scoreless in the first quarter Anderson caught fire in the second, sandwiching a pair of 3s around a trey from Harden to key the Rockets comeback. Houston turned a 9-0 spurt into its first lead with Harden and Anderson seemingly alternating baskets during the rally. They combined for 31 points in the period on 14 shots, making 7 of 8 from behind the arc to carry Houston to a 69-55 halftime lead.NOTES: The Knicks closed the calendar year with a shorthanded roster, playing without G Courtney Lee (sore right wrist), F/C Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and F Kyle O'Quinn (illness). Lee missed his third consecutive game while Porzingis, who experienced soreness entering the game on Friday night at New Orleans, missed his first game this season. O'Quinn logged just five minutes against the Pelicans. ... With his 30 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals on Friday night against the Clippers, Rockets G James Harden became the first player to post those numbers in a single game since Derrick Coleman (33 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, six steals) did so for the Nets against the Boston Celtics on April 15, 1993. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley was a late scratch with right wrist pain. Houston is 18-4 with Beverley in the lineup.