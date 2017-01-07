Top Game Performances

New York Milwaukee Carmelo Anthony 26 Scoring Giannis Antetokounmpo 25 Carmelo Anthony 10 Assists Malcolm Brogdon 5 Joakim Noah 9 Rebounds Greg Monroe 7 Carmelo Anthony 6 Free Throws Made Greg Monroe 7 Kyle O'Quinn 2 Steals Giannis Antetokounmpo 2 Kristaps Porzingis 3 Blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo 5

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers New York 116 49.4 13-23 21-27 29 40 6 5 16 Milwaukee 111 50.0 12-22 21-28 24 35 10 9 15

Upcoming Games

Milwaukee will play their next game at home against Washington. The Bucks have a W/L % of .421 after a win and .625 after a loss.

New York will play their next game on the road against Indiana. The Knicks have a W/L % of .471 after a win and .474 after a loss.

MILWAUKEE -- Every time it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks were on the verge of turning things into a rout Friday night, the New York Knicks answered, but couldn't seem to get over the hump.But Carmelo Anthony put the Knicks on his back, scoring 12 of his 26 points in the final quarter and knocking down a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute as the Knicks snapped their six-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Bucks on Friday night at the Bradley Center."It feels good to kinda get this skid off our back and get a win," Anthony said. "More importantly on the road, us winning on the road the way we did it."New York trailed by 13 to open the final quarter but opened the fourth with a 12-2 run to make it a 96-95 game on an Anthony 3-pointer with 9:20 to play.An 8-2 Milwaukee run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Tony Snell put the Bucks back up seven, but Kristaps Porzingis answered with consecutive 3s of his own to again make it a one-point game with 6:36 left.The Bucks held New York at bay for the next five minutes and caught a big break when both Joakim Noah and Porzingis fouled out late, but Anthony finally put the Knicks ahead when he connected from the top of the key with 51.1 seconds remaining."On the defensive end we did it," Anthony said. "We buckled down, made them take tough shots. Offensively we got to something we felt like was working, and we stuck with it. Guys made plays on the offensive end."Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker finished with 25 points each to lead the Bucks, but combined for just three in the fourth on 1-for-10 shooting."I think we didn't play well in the third quarter," Antetokounmpo said. "After halftime, we relaxed and didn't move the ball real well. We were taking tough shots and we weren't playing our game. We had a chance to put them away, but we didn't."Milwaukee made just 5 of 19 shots overall in the fourth after connecting at a 57.6 percent clip through the first three quarters."We made a few mistakes on defense and it came back to haunt us," said Greg Monroe, who scored 15 off the bench. "We came out kind of slow to start the (second) half. We let Melo get to his strengths. We could have done a better job making it tougher for them. Porzingis got going and the game kind of slipped away from us."Back after missing three games with a sore Achilles', Porzingis finished with 24 while Derrick Rose added 12 for the Knicks, who also got 11 from Courtney Lee and 10 from Lance Thomas while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and going 13 of 23 from beyond the arc."We ran played and the guys made good reads," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "Melo was great kicking it out. Guys were filling spots, guys like Ron Baker. Lance Thomas dives after the ball. There was a lot of little things out there that guys did to help us win the game."After hitting a game-winner at the buzzer Wednesday night in New York, Antetokounmpo picked up right where he left off, scoring 11 points in the first quarter to give Milwaukee a one-point lead. The Bucks caught fire in the second, hitting 11 of 19 shots including a pair of 3-pointers from Mirza Teletovic to go into the break, up 12.The Knicks pulled within one on a Porzingis layup with 7:26 left in the third. Parker answered with his third try of the night, sparking an 11-0 Milwaukee run to put the Bucks back up 12 midway in the quarter and they led, 96-83, heading into the fourth."We had control of the game but our engines kind of turned off," Kidd said. "Defensively and offensively, we just didn't execute."NOTES: After missing the Knicks' last three games with a sore left Achilles, C Kristaps Porzingis played 29 minutes against Milwaukee. ... Bucks G Matthew Dellavedova missed his fifth straight game with a strained right hamstring but was slated to return to practice Saturday, Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said. ... Both teams saw streaks come to an end: Milwaukee had a three-game winning streak while New York had dropped its last six games. ... New York tied the season series at a game apiece. The Knicks and Bucks will face off once more this season on March 8 in Milwaukee. ... New York has won or tied the last five season series with the Bucks, going 2-2 against Milwaukee a year ago.