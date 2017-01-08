Top Game Performances

New York Indiana Carmelo Anthony 17 Scoring Paul George 19 Carmelo Anthony 5 Assists Jeff Teague 8 Joakim Noah 6 Rebounds Myles Turner 10 Carmelo Anthony 4 Free Throws Made Jeff Teague 9 Courtney Lee 2 Steals Thaddeus Young 4 Kristaps Porzingis 4 Blocks N/A

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers New York 109 46.0 12-31 17-24 25 32 7 9 17 Indiana 123 50.0 11-24 26-28 25 53 0 11 20

Upcoming Games

Indiana will play their next game on the road against Denver. The Pacers have a W/L % of .421 after a win and .632 after a loss.

New York will play their next game at home against New Orleans. The Knicks have a W/L % of .444 after a win and .474 after a loss.

INDIANAPOLIS -- According to teammates, point guard Jeff Teague is the MVP during the Indiana Pacers' season-best, five-game winning streak, which includes Saturday night's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks.In just 30:57, Teague had 19 points, four rebounds and eight assists, directing an offense that shot 50 percent from the field (43 of 86) against the Knicks and has averaged 118.6 points during the streak.Paul George also scored 19 points as Indiana (20-18) placed six in double figures, getting 16 points from Thaddeus Young, 15 from C.J. Miles, 14 from Al Jefferson and 13 from Myles Turner, who also had 10 rebounds."Jeff Teague has been great in getting guys into the offense," said Young, who had two of the Pacers' 11 3-pointers. "Guys are just playing, believing in the system and having fun."Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points for New York (17-20), as did Brandon Jennings, who was ejected along with Indiana's Joe Young after the two got into a brief shoving altercation with 21.3 seconds remaining.Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points and Derrick Rose scored 14 for the Knicks.Indiana outrebounded New York 53-32. The Knicks shot 46 percent from the floor."We are moving the ball and playing with great effort," Miles said. "Jeff makes the defense be on high alert, which makes it easier for me. Right now, you can just see the confidence in this team."The Knicks took advantage of the Pacers' second unit to slice a 26-point deficit to 108-93 with 6:26 remaining, prompting Indiana coach Nate McMillan to call a timeout.McMillan did not like the way Indiana finished, being outscored 39-27 during the final 12 minutes."We stopped playing in the fourth quarter," McMillan said. "You don't play the scoreboard, you play the game. We gave up a 39-point quarter."Miles' 3-pointer with 8:52 to play had given the Pacers a 106-80 cushion. At that point, Indiana had 10 made 3-pointers."I liked our energy and sense of urgency at the beginning of the game," McMillan said. "We played defense, Jeff pushed the ball and we controlled the boards. We knew they were playing the second of a back-to-back and wanted to make them use their legs early."A George layup with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter extended the Indiana lead to 87-65 despite the Pacers turning the ball over seven times in the first eight minutes of the quarter.A Turner three-point play with 2:03 left in the quarter increased the advantage to 92-67. After three quarters, the Pacers led 96-70.Through 36 minutes, Indiana was shooting 53.6 percent from the field (37 of 69) and held a 40-22 rebounding edge.The Pacers limited the Knicks to 14 second-quarter points and amassed a 62-43 halftime lead, getting 12 points, three rebounds and six assists from Teague and nine points off the bench from Miles."They just played with more energy than we did," New York coach Jeff Hornacek said. "It looked like there were a lot of rebounds we were going to get, but they were just quicker. We had a lack of energy."We made a fourth-quarter comeback, but trying to come back from that far down is hard. When we came in at the half, they had 12 more shots than we did, and that makes a big difference in a game like this."Indiana shot 49 percent from the field (24 of 49) during the opening 24 minutes and outrebounded the Knicks 25-18. Jefferson came off the bench for eight points and five rebounds for Indiana.The Knicks turned the ball over 12 times during the first half when they shot 39.5 percent from the floor (15 of 38). Porzingis had 11 first-half points and Rose scored eight."We didn't come out with enough energy, and they were playing real good basketball," Porzingis said. "They were making their shots, and it was hard to stop them. Once you get down big like we did, it's tough to get back into a game."NOTES: The Pacers were without G Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring). ... New York was playing the second game of a back-to-back, having rallied to win 116-111 on Friday night in Milwaukee, getting 26 points from F Carmelo Anthony. ... Indiana was coming off Thursday night's 121-109 victory over Brooklyn, extending a season-best winning streak to four. ... Pacers F Paul George came in having scored 26 points or more in four of the past five games. He ranks 18th in NBA scoring at 22.6 points per game. ... New York ranks third in rebounding (46.3) and fifth in blocks (5.7). ... Indiana ranks second in free throw percentage (81.6) and sixth in opponents' turnovers per game (15.2). ... Until a 118-111 victory on Dec. 20 in Madison Square Garden, the Knicks had lost seven consecutive regular-season meetings with the Pacers. ... Knicks C and Warsaw, Ind., native Marshall Plumlee earned his Army officer credentials at Duke's ROTC program before graduating.