Top Game Performances

Atlanta Brooklyn Dennis Schroder 19 Scoring Brook Lopez 20 Dennis Schroder 10 Assists Spencer Dinwiddie 5 Dwight Howard 16 Rebounds Spencer Dinwiddie 7 Kent Bazemore 4 Free Throws Made Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 6 Kent Bazemore 2 Steals Bojan Bogdanovic 1 Paul Millsap 3 Blocks Brook Lopez 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Atlanta 117 47.8 7-23 22-38 25 53 12 11 12 Brooklyn 97 40.2 10-29 17-23 22 48 4 5 18

Upcoming Games

Brooklyn will play their next game at home against New Orleans. The Nets have a W/L % of .000 after a win and .276 after a loss.

Atlanta will play their next game at home against Boston. The Hawks have a W/L % of .682 after a win and .438 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Dwight Howard and Dennis Schroder recorded double-doubles as the Atlanta Hawks ran their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 117-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night.Howard collected 14 points and 16 rebounds in 27 minutes for his 25th double-double of the season. He reached his double-double by halftime for the Hawks, who led by double digits for the final 32:56.Schroder paced the Hawks with 19 points and 10 assists for his sixth double-double and reached it during the fourth quarter. Paul Millsap added 14 points and eight rebounds in his first game since the Hawks decided not to trade him for the time being.Six players reached double figures for the Hawks, who shot 47.8 percent and held a 52-47 advantage on the glass. Kris Humphries added 13 points while Malcolm Delaney and Thabo Sefolosha contributed 12 and 10 points, respectivelyBrook Lopez scored 15 of his 20 points after halftime for the Nets, but it was not enough. Brooklyn (8-29) matched a season-worst with its seventh straight loss, and it lost for the 24th time in 28 games.Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points for the Nets, who shot 40 percent and allowed 28 points off 18 turnovers.The Hawks held the Nets to 36 percent shooting in the first half and held a 61-43 lead. Humphries scored seven points in a 15-6 spurt over the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter, and Atlanta expanded a four-point lead to 50-35 on a 21-footer by Delaney.The Nets were within 68-58 on a basket by Sean Kilpatrick with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the third. Atlanta never allowed its lead to get to single digits and took an 86-70 lead into the fourth.A 3-pointer by Nets rookie Caris LeVert made it a 95-83 game with about 6 1/2 minutes left, but Atlanta scored the next nine points, and many in the stands began their exits after Millsap hit a 14-footer with 4:53 left for a 102-83 edge.Millsap hit another jumper less than a minute later before taking a seat for the rest of the night.NOTES: Nets F Trevor Booker (left hip contusion) missed his second game of the season due to injury or illness. ... G/F Mike Dunleavy Jr. passed his physical Tuesday afternoon. Coach Mike Budenholzer said when he met with Dunleavy, he told him that he was a player the Hawks always coveted. ... Budenholzer picked up the tab for dinner Monday night in Brooklyn with Nets coach and his former assistant Kenny Atkinson. ... The Nets signed F Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract. Acy said he is working to expand his offense away from the rim recently and thought it was among the reasons the Nets signed him to replace the roster spot of F Anthony Bennett. ... Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of Brooklyn firing coach Lionel Hollins and re-assigning GM Billy King.