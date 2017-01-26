Top Game Performances

Miami Brooklyn Dion Waiters 24 Scoring Brook Lopez 33 Goran Dragic 9 Assists Spencer Dinwiddie 4 Goran Dragic 9 Rebounds Trevor Booker 6 Willie Reed 6 Free Throws Made Bojan Bogdanovic 6 James Johnson 3 Steals Bojan Bogdanovic 2 Okaro White 4 Blocks Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Miami 109 48.2 11-23 18-25 23 40 6 7 13 Brooklyn 106 43.8 13-35 23-26 20 33 4 3 15

Upcoming Games

Brooklyn will play their next game on the road against Cleveland. The Nets have a W/L % of .000 after a win and .250 after a loss.

Miami will play their next game on the road against Chicago. The Heat have a W/L % of .467 after a win and .290 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Okaro White hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining as the Miami Heat stormed back late in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 109-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.White, whose first 10-day contract expires Thursday, was in the game at crunch time for the second night in a row and capped the comeback from an 18-point deficit as Miami won its season-high fifth in a row.White's biggest moment occurred with the Heat trailing 101-99 after rookie Caris LeVert hit two free throws with 1:14 remaining.Dion Waiters drove through the lane and White headed to the right corner near the Nets' bench. Waiters found White and as Brook Lopez was late to react, the reserve forward released the 3-pointer for a 102-101 lead.White then added two free throws after getting shoved by Trevor Booker underneath the Brooklyn basket.Waiters padded the lead with a 3-pointer over Randy Foye with seven seconds left.Waiters followed two 33-point games by scoring 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. He started 4 of 11 from the field but made 6 of 7 shots in the fourth quarter.Wayne Ellington added 20 points and Goran Dragic contributed 17 for Miami, which outscored Brooklyn 38-17 in the fourth quarter.Lopez scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, coming within one of Anthony Morrow's 2012 franchise record. He made 11 of 23 shots and 7 of 14 shots.Lopez scored 26 points as the Nets led 66-55 at halftime. He was up to 31 as Brooklyn pushed its lead to 89-71 through three quarters before completing collapsing.NOTES: G Tyler Johnson (strained left shoulder) underwent an MRI and the test confirmed his injury is nothing beyond a strain. Johnson missed his third straight game and will not play Friday in Chicago. ... Nets G Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) missed his third straight game. ... Miami F Okaro White's first 10-day contract will expire Thursday. White grew up in Brooklyn before moving to Florida and had several family and friends in the stands. Although White has played limited minutes, he was on the floor for G Dion Waiters' 3-pointer Monday night against Golden State.