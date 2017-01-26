Top Game Performances

New York Dallas Carmelo Anthony 30 Scoring Harrison Barnes 23 Carmelo Anthony 3 Assists Deron Williams 7 Willy Hernangomez 16 Rebounds Harrison Barnes 5 Kristaps Porzingis 5 Free Throws Made Harrison Barnes 7 Willy Hernangomez 3 Steals Justin Anderson 3 Courtney Lee 1 Blocks Andrew Bogut 3

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers New York 95 42.4 7-23 10-12 17 55 2 4 18 Dallas 103 47.0 6-26 19-24 19 36 7 10 7

Upcoming Games

Dallas will play their next game on the road against Oklahoma City. The Mavericks have a W/L % of .333 after a win and .367 after a loss.

New York will play their next game at home against Charlotte. The Knicks have a W/L % of .381 after a win and .462 after a loss.

DALLAS -- Harrison Barnes scored 23 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.The Mavericks (16-29) won for the fifth time in their last seven outings and finished off a three-game homestand 2-1. Dallas also avenged a November loss to New York to split the season series.Barnes scored 13 in the second half and grabbed five rebounds. Seth Curry added 20 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 19. Justin Anderson chipped in with 11 points off the bench.The Mavs were able to withstand 30 points from Carmelo Anthony, who knocked down 13 of 24 shots. Anthony, who grabbed eight rebounds, missed all four of his 3-point attempts in the second half.Courtney Lee had a season-high 23 points for New York, which dropped to 20-27 with its fifth loss in the last seven games. Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 13.The Mavs were without Wesley Matthews, but Andrew Bogut returned after being out six games. Deron Williams didn't play in the second half after spraining his left big toe.Dallas rode a 14-2 run to go up 75-65 in the third. Anthony led a push to finish the quarter with New York down 78-73.The Mavericks held on to the lead in the fourth to win their second straight. The Knicks held a massive 55-36 edge on the boards -- Willie Hernangomez pulled down a game-high 16 -- but New York shot only 42.4 percent.The Mavs went into halftime up 52-51 despite 22 points from Anthony. Nowitzki had a team-high 13 points, with Curry adding 12 and Barnes scoring 10. All of Curry's points came in the first quarter.Rose had 11 points and Lee chipped in 10. Porzingis played only five minutes because of foul trouble and didn't score.Dallas is back in action Thursday night at Oklahoma City to start a quick two-game road trip. New York returns home for one game Friday against Charlotte before hitting the road again for three games.NOTES: Reports surfaced that the Knicks reached out to Cleveland about a Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade. LeBron James has been vocal about the Cavaliers adding another playmaker. Anthony was asked at the shootaround if he thought James was targeting him. "Yes, I do think he'd want me to play with him," Anthony said. "I don't think he wouldn't, but I don't know if that comment was about me. I don't think I'm the only playmaker in the NBA." ... Dallas C Andrew Bogut returned to the active lineup after missing six games with a strained hamstring. ... Mavs SG Wesley Matthews (hip) sat out the Wednesday game, and he won't play Thursday at Oklahoma City, according to coach Rick Carlisle. ... Dallas signed G Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract.