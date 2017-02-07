Top Game Performances

L.A. Lakers New York Lou Williams 22 Scoring Carmelo Anthony 26 D'Angelo Russell 6 Assists Carmelo Anthony 5 Tarik Black 10 Rebounds Willy Hernangomez 13 Lou Williams 7 Free Throws Made Carmelo Anthony 6 Larry Nance Jr. 3 Steals Willy Hernangomez 2 Ivica Zubac 4 Blocks Kristaps Porzingis 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers L.A. Lakers 121 43.1 8-28 25-31 19 55 6 9 8 New York 107 45.1 7-21 26-33 16 40 4 4 16

Upcoming Games

New York will play their next game at home against L.A. Clippers. The Knicks have a W/L % of .348 after a win and .467 after a loss.

L.A. Lakers will play their next game on the road against Detroit. The Lakers have a W/L % of .235 after a win and .378 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a 13-game road losing streak with a 121-107 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.The Lakers (18-36) hadn't won on the road since knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers 100-89 on Dec. 16. Los Angeles recorded its first win at the Garden since Feb. 11, 2011.Lou Williams scored 22 points to lead seven Lakers in double figures. Nick Young scored 17 points, Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram contributed 14 points apiece, Jordan Clarkson added 12, and Larry Nance Jr. and Ivica Zubac had 10 points each. Nance added 10 rebounds.The Knicks (22-31) lost for the ninth time in 13 games and fell to 13-13 at home.Carmelo Anthony topped New York with 26 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Brandon Jennings also scored 16 points.The Knicks never got close than 12 points in the fourth quarter. They were outrebounded 55-40.A jumper from Young in transition matched the Lakers' biggest lead, 83-56, with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.Los Angles went on a 25-7 run to pull away 57-30 with 4:05 to go in the second.Williams converted a four-point play that extended Los Angeles' advantage to 40-25 with 8:53 left in the second. Less than two minutes later, Williams nailed the Lakers' seventh 3-pointer of the half to made it 47-26.The Lakers came out hot from beyond the arc, connecting on 5 of their 10 3-point attempts for a 29-19 first-quarter lead. However, Los Angeles finished just 8 of 28 from long range, while New York was 7 of 21.NOTES: New York was without C Joakim Noah (sore left hamstring). ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony passed Earl Monroe for the seventh place on the team's all-time scoring list Saturday against Cleveland. ... Los Angeles G Brandon Ingram leads all rookies in minutes played. ...The Knicks haven't won two straight games since Dec. 20-22 -- a string of 23 contests. ... Knicks C Willy Hernangomez leads all rookies in field-goal percentage and is third in rebounding. He had eight points and team-best 13 rebounds Monday. ... The Lakers have the top-scoring bench in the league.