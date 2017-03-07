Top Game Performances

New York Orlando Courtney Lee 20 Scoring Evan Fournier 25 Derrick Rose 6 Assists Elfrid Payton 10 Willy Hernangomez 8 Rebounds Bismack Biyombo 14 Courtney Lee 8 Free Throws Made Bismack Biyombo 4 Justin Holiday 2 Steals Mario Hezonja 1 Kristaps Porzingis 1 Blocks Bismack Biyombo 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers New York 113 46.5 6-14 27-28 26 45 1 6 9 Orlando 105 47.1 9-32 16-24 23 42 5 4 13

Upcoming Games

Orlando will play their next game at home against Chicago. The Magic have a W/L % of .250 after a win and .425 after a loss.

New York will play their next game on the road against Milwaukee. The Knicks have a W/L % of .308 after a win and .474 after a loss.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The New York Knicks found a lift with Carmelo Anthony sitting out due to a sore left knee.Reserve Kyle O'Quinn scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, all in the fourth quarter, as the Knicks fought their way back for a 113-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.New York went on a 23-4 run to start the fourth quarter and take a double-digit lead. Lance Thomas contributed five of his 17 points in the fourth period, during which the Knicks outscored the Magic 28-13.Much of the late run took place without the Knicks' star players. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Derrick Rose added 12 points and six assists. Courtney Lee led the team with 20 points.The bench carried New York. Willy Hernangomez scored 14 points to lead three Knicks reserves who wound up in double figures. O'Quinn, who came off the bench for the first time late in the third quarter, tied Hernangomez for the team lead with eight rebounds. Justin Holiday added 10 points.Evan Fournier led the Magic with 25 points. Elfrid Payton had a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Aaron Gordon scored 17 points. Bismack Biyombo contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds.Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he believed Anthony injured his knee on a blocked shot in the second half of New York's 112-105 loss to Golden State on Sunday. Anthony scored 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting in 35 minutes against the Warriors, though he scored just two points and didn't attempt a field goal in the fourth quarter.NOTES: G Ron Baker started in place of Knicks F Carmelo Anthony, and he played 17 scoreless minutes. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic missed his second consecutive game with a sore hamstring. Bismack Biyombo, who recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds in Vucevic's place on Sunday in a 115-114 loss to the Washington Wizards, received his second consecutive start. ... Knicks G Derrick Rose is starting to increase his aggression, shooting 24 free throws in his previous two games combined. It marked the first time all season Rose attempted 10-plus free throws in back-to-back games. Rose went 8 of 8 at the line Monday.