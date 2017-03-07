Top Game Performances

Brooklyn Memphis Sean Kilpatrick 23 Scoring Mike Conley 32 Spencer Dinwiddie 3 Assists Mike Conley 6 Trevor Booker 9 Rebounds JaMychal Green 9 Sean Kilpatrick 16 Free Throws Made Mike Conley 11 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 3 Steals Tony Allen 2 Quincy Acy 1 Blocks Marc Gasol 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Brooklyn 122 53.4 14-30 30-38 16 41 5 12 17 Memphis 109 44.2 10-25 31-39 23 37 2 7 16

Upcoming Games

Memphis will play their next game at home against L.A. Clippers. The Grizzlies have a W/L % of .500 after a win and .643 after a loss.

Brooklyn will play their next game on the road against Atlanta. The Nets have a W/L % of .000 after a win and .212 after a loss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Brooklyn Nets won for just the second time in their past 20 games, using a strong closing kick to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109 on Monday night at FedExForum.The Nets (11-51) trailed by many as 12 points in third quarter but cut the deficit to 91-88 at the start of the fourth.Rookie Isaiah Whitehead (15 points) scored the Nets' first eight points of the fourth quarter, and guard Jeremy Lin (18 points) took over down the stretch, scoring 11 points in the final frame.The Grizzlies last led 104-103 after center Marc Gasol (18 points, six rebounds and four assists) made two free throws with 4:35 remaining in the game. From there, the Nets outscored Memphis 19-5. The Grizzlies did not make a field goal after a layup by guard Toney Douglas with 5:33 left to play.Reserve guard Sean Kilpatrick led Brooklyn with 23 points. He added five rebounds and three assists and did most of his damage at the foul line, going 16 of 17.The victory was just third for the Nets in the calendar year.Memphis (36-28) gave up 30 points on 16 turnovers.Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley scored a game-high 32 points and handed out six assists.The Nets hit 39 of 73 shots from the floor (53.4 percent) and 14 of 30 from 3-point range (46.7 percent).Memphis made 34 of 77 from the field (44.2 percent) and 10 of 25 from long range (40 percent).The Nets got 14 points each from guard Randy Foye and forward Caris LeVert. Brooklyn posted a 28-10 edge in fastbreak points.At halftime, Memphis led 57-56. Conley paced all scorers with 12 first-half points.The Nets led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.NOTES: Memphis coach David Fizdale juggled his starting lineup Monday, inserting rookie Andrew Harrison into the backcourt and Brandan Wright at power forward. Wright finished with nine points and four rebounds, and Harrison scored five points. ... Nets G Joe Harris missed his second consecutive game due to concussion symptoms and a sprained left shoulder. ... Memphis F Chandler Parsons finished with 12 points, his first double-digit scoring game in more than a month.