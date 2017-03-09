Top Game Performances

Brooklyn Atlanta Sean Kilpatrick 27 Scoring Dennis Schroder 31 Jeremy Lin 8 Assists Dennis Schroder 5 Trevor Booker 8 Rebounds Dwight Howard 14 Sean Kilpatrick 8 Free Throws Made Dennis Schroder 10 Quincy Acy 1 Steals Dennis Schroder 3 Brook Lopez 5 Blocks Kent Bazemore 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Brooklyn 105 46.2 11-34 20-25 28 40 11 7 23 Atlanta 110 43.2 4-20 24-32 19 47 7 12 16

Upcoming Games

Atlanta will play their next game at home against Toronto. The Hawks have a W/L % of .543 after a win and .552 after a loss.

Brooklyn will play their next game on the road against Dallas. The Nets have a W/L % of .000 after a win and .212 after a loss.

ATLANTA -- Dennis Schroder is in good graces again, and he helped the Atlanta Hawks earn a badly needed victory.Schroder, benched in the previous game, scored 31 points Wednesday night and had a late steal as the Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 110-105 win over the Brooklyn NetsSchroder followed his steal by making two free throws with 15.5 seconds left to give the Hawks a four-point lead.Tim Hardaway Jr. made two foul shots with 11 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer by the Nets' Jeremy Lin.Two more free throws by Schroder, who was 10 of 10 at the line, put the finishing touches on the victory with 2.2 seconds left.Paul Millsap scored 24 points for the Hawks (35-29), and Dwight Howard had 14 rebounds and 11 points. Hardaway scored 16 points.Schroder was benched by coach Mike Budenholzer during the game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday after getting into a third-quarter argument with Howard.Sean Kilpatrick had 27 points off the bench for Brooklyn, Brook Lopez scored 18 and Lin had 16, but the Nets (11-52) were done in by 23 turnovers.The Hawks won five straight over the Nets in Atlanta.A 10-0 run midway through the third quarter gave the Hawks a 72-65 lead, and Atlanta was up 81-80 going into the fourth quarter despite 14 straight Nets points by Kilpatrick.Schroder, who scored 19 points in the first quarter against Golden State, had 17 points at halftime Wednesday, but the Nets led 50-46 behind Lopez's 13 points, six rebounds and blocked shots.NOTES: G Dennis Schroder and Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer had a meeting Wednesday morning to hash things out after Schroder was benched in Monday's loss to Golden State after an argument with teammate Dwight Howard led to an open 3-pointer by Warriors G Stephen Curry. "He was very good," said Budenholzer, who declined to give specifics of the meeting with Schroder. ... It was the first game back in Atlanta for Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, a Hawks assistant the past four seasons. ... G Jose Calderon, claimed off waivers last week, made his Hawks debut. ... Nets G Joe Harris, hurt last Friday in Utah, is not with the team and remains in the NBA's concussion protocol. ... Hawks F Mike Dunleavy (ankle) missed his seventh consecutive game, and there is no timetable for his return. ... The Nets conclude their eight-game road trip at Dallas on Friday. ... The Hawks host Toronto on Friday to end a six-game homestand.