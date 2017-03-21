Top Game Performances

Detroit Brooklyn Tobias Harris 24 Scoring Brook Lopez 29 Ish Smith 4 Assists Randy Foye 5 Andre Drummond 17 Rebounds Spencer Dinwiddie 8 Tobias Harris 4 Free Throws Made Spencer Dinwiddie 4 Ish Smith 3 Steals Caris LeVert 1 Tobias Harris 3 Blocks Spencer Dinwiddie 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Detroit 96 43.5 5-23 11-16 17 51 8 8 7 Brooklyn 98 43.2 10-29 12-19 22 46 6 1 11

Upcoming Games

Brooklyn will play their next game at home against Phoenix. The Nets have a W/L % of .000 after a win and .246 after a loss.

Detroit will play their next game on the road against Chicago. The Pistons have a W/L % of .412 after a win and .541 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Brook Lopez capped a 29-point showing with a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Brooklyn Nets a dramatic 98-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.Lopez made 13 of 24 from the field and saved his biggest shot for the final possession. After Detroit's Tobias Harris forged a 96-96 deadlock with an 8-footer, the Nets called their penultimate timeout to set it up for Lopez.After getting the inbounds pass from Randy Foye, Lopez took a few dribbles, moved near the baseline and released a 16-footer over Aron Baynes as the buzzer sounded.Once the shot went in, Lopez was mobbed by his teammates to celebrate Brooklyn's second home victory over the Pistons this season.Before Lopez's dramatic shot, the Nets (14-56) took a 94-87 lead on a 3-pointer by Caris LeVert with 1:55 left but Detroit quickly evened the game on a jumper by Marcus Morris with 58 seconds left.LeVert gave the Nets a 96-94 lead with two free throws with 50 seconds left. After a missed 3-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the next possession, the Nets had a chance to ice it but Isaiah Whitehead missed a short jumper and Harris tied.Besides Lopez, LeVert added 15 points, K.J. McDaniels contributed 11 while Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 10 and eight rebounds for the Nets.Harris scored 24 points for the Pistons (34-37), who are 3-11 in their last 14 road games. Caldwell-Pope added 19 and Ish Smith contributed 16.NOTES: G Jeremy Lin (sprained right ankle) took jumpers and 3-pointers during Brooklyn's morning shootaround and coach Kenny Atkinson does not believe Lin's absence will be lengthy. ... Both coaches were asked about the recent issue of rest in the wake of Cleveland sitting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday. Said Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy: "I think the perspective we tend to lose in this league is who we get paid by. We get paid by the fans. We get paid by the fans in the arena and we get paid by the fans on TV. So you may come to the decision still that it's best to rest guys, I get that but hopefully you've at least factored in the fans." Said Atkinson: "You have to sympathize with the fans and I'm an NBA fan. I want to turn on the TV and see the best players, so I get it."