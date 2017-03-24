Top Game Performances

New York Portland Kristaps Porzingis 18 Scoring Damian Lillard 30 Ron Baker 4 Assists Damian Lillard 5 Kristaps Porzingis 9 Rebounds Noah Vonleh 12 Mindaugas Kuzminskas 6 Free Throws Made Damian Lillard 8 Ron Baker 1 Steals Al-Farouq Aminu 2 Kristaps Porzingis 3 Blocks Allen Crabbe 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers New York 95 40.9 5-22 18-20 23 40 9 5 11 Portland 110 48.8 11-21 21-29 15 50 2 8 13

Upcoming Games

Portland will play their next game at home against Minnesota. The Trail Blazers have a W/L % of .406 after a win and .513 after a loss.

New York will play their next game on the road against San Antonio. The Knicks have a W/L % of .286 after a win and .432 after a loss.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 50 points as the Portland Trail Blazers swept past the New York Knicks 110-95 Thursday night at Moda Center.Lillard scored 30 points and McCollum added 20 for the Trail Blazers, who won for the ninth time in 12 outings. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (33-38).Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points and Courtney Lee chipped in 16 for the Knicks, who have lost seven of their last eight contests.Lillard scored 19 points in staking Portland to a 67-46 lead at halftime. The Blazers shot 58.1 percent (25-for-43) while the Knicks hit just 35.4 percent (17-for-48).New York (27-45) closed the gap to 77-64 late in the third quarter. The margin was 85-68 going into the final period.The Knicks cut the difference to 95-83 on a basket by Porzingis with 5:44 remaining, then got to within 98-88 on a jumper by Lee with 4:02 to go.But the Blazers scored 10 straight points -- seven by Lillard -- to put the game under wraps.Portland jumped to a 12-4 lead as New York started 2-for-12 from the field. The Knicks followed with a 10-2 run to get even at 14-14. The Blazers used a 21-6 spurt to go ahead 35-20. With Lillard providing 15 points, Portland settled for a 37-23 advantage heading into the second quarter.NOTES: New York F Kristaps Porzingis missed his first five shots and finished 8-for-21, scoring 18 points. ... Portland coach Terry Stotts on the 7-foot-3 Porzingis: "I don't know that he fits any mold. He's such a unique player. He's mobile. He can play outside. He's very long. It's hard to pigeon-hole him into a spot." ... New York was without F Carmelo Anthony (knee), G Derrick Rose (ankle) and F Lance Thomas (hip). "We have 10 guys dressed, and they'll all play," coach Jeff Hornacek said before the game. "It gives guys opportunities. They're professionals. They've all showed they can play. This is their chance." ... The Knicks were playing the second of back-to-back games and their third game in four nights on the road.