National Basketball Association

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 57

When: 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Where: Verizon Center, Washington, District of Columbia

Officials: # Steve McJunkins, # Gene Steratore, # Paul Szelc

Attendance: N/A



Top Game Performances

Rutgers Ohio St. Nigel Johnson 21 Scoring Jae'Sean Tate 18 Corey Sanders 3 Assists C.J. Jackson 6 C.J. Gettys 9 Rebounds Trevor Thompson 11 Nigel Johnson 8 Free Throws Made Jae'Sean Tate 6 DeShawn Freeman 2 Steals C.J. Jackson 1 DeShawn Freeman 1 Blocks Jae'Sean Tate 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Rutgers 66 37.1 7-23 13-19 8 44 3 4 13 Ohio St. 57 40.0 6-20 15-28 13 28 4 4 14

In its regular-season finale, Rutgers dealt a big blow to Illinois' NCAA Tournament hopes. On Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights put an end to Ohio State's season.Rutgers dominated the offensive boards and scored 22 second-chance points to beat Ohio State 66-57 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Washington.No. 14 seed Rutgers (15-17), which won just three Big Ten games during the regular season, has won two in a row for the first time since mid-December. The Scarlet Knights advance to play Northwestern, the tournament's No. 6 seed, in Round 2 on Thursday.Nigel Johnson came off the bench to lead Rutgers with 21 points. DeShawn Freeman, whose late 3-pointer knocked off Illinois on Saturday, had 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:59 to go. The Scarlet Knights had a 19-7 edge on the offensive glass.Jae'Sean Tate had 18 points for 11th-seeded Ohio State, which was 5 of 21 from the field in the second half.Both teams struggled from the field for long stretches.Johnson's 3-pointer, which put the Scarlet Knights ahead 58-53 with 2:20 left, was the first field goal by either team in more than three minutes.Rutgers went on a 10-1 run after the break to take a six-point lead. The Buckeyes didn't make a second-half field goal until a Marc Loving 3-pointer tied it at 39 with 13:44 to go.Ohio State, which made eight of its first 10 shots, led by 10 early but a 13-2 run gave Rutgers its first lead at 18-17 with 9:17 to go in the first half.The Buckeyes cooled off after their hot start, but still shot 54.2 percent from the field and led 32-29 at the half.Ohio State winds up 17-15 and will miss the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.Prior to the game, Gene Smith, Ohio State's athletic director, gave head coach Thad Matta a vote of confidence."I am confident in his leadership to return the program to the winning ways that we have all enjoyed during his 13-year tenure," Smith said in a statement.Under Matta, the Buckeyes have played in the NCAA Tournament nine times and the Final Four twice.