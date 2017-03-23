National Basketball Association

Oregon 69, Michigan 68

When: 7:09 PM ET, Thursday, March 23, 2017

Where: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Officials: # Roger Ayers, # Brian O'Connell, # Earl Walton

Attendance: N/A



Top Game Performances

Michigan Oregon Derrick Walton Jr 20 Scoring Tyler Dorsey 20 Derrick Walton Jr 8 Assists Dillon Brooks 5 Zak Irvin 8 Rebounds Jordan Bell 13 Derrick Walton Jr 5 Free Throws Made Payton Pritchard 3 D.J. Wilson 2 Steals Casey Benson 2 D.J. Wilson 2 Blocks Jordan Bell 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Michigan 68 43.1 11-31 7-7 16 29 2 3 8 Oregon 69 44.8 8-17 9-16 15 36 3 6 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Oregon held Michigan scoreless in the final 2:02 to edge the Wolverines 69-68 in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region semifinals on Thursday at Sprint Center.The third-seeded Ducks will face fourth-seeded Purdue or top-seeded Kansas on Saturday in the regional final. Oregon is attempting to reach its first Final Four since the initial NCAA tournament in 1939, won by the Ducks.Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr. missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have won it.The game went back and forth, with neither team grabbing more than a six-point lead. Oregon led 60-55 before the Wolverines hit back-to-back 3-pointers to retake the lead.Oregon (32-5) was led by Tyler Dorsey with 20 points. Jordan Bell had 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Dillon Brooks had 12 points and Dylan Ennis had 10.Walton led No. 7 seed Michigan (26-12) with 20 points. He was joined in double-figures by Zak Irvin with 19 points and D.J. Wilson with 12.The game started with Oregon trying to pound the ball inside, while Michigan bombed from long range. Oregon only attempted eight 3-point shots in the first half, and most of those came late in the half.Meanwhile, Michigan's first three field goals were from beyond the arc. It wasn't until Duncan Robinson's layup with 13:06 left in the half that the Wolverines scored on a two-point field goal.Michigan was 11 for 31 from 3-point range.The Ducks led 35-33 at the half. Dorsey led them with 12 points, including all three of Oregon's 3-point makes. Walton led the Wolverines with 11 first-half points.NOTES: Michigan made 50.4 percent from the field in the tournament, including 47.8 percent from 3-point range, before shooting 43.1 percent Thursday. ... The Wolverines are 12-2 all-time in the Sweet 16. ... Oregon made back-to-back appearances in the Sweet 16 for the first time. The Ducks reached the Sweet 16 six times, including three in the last five years. ... Oregon is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year. Prior to this stretch, Oregon never reached the NCAA Tournament more than twice in a row. ... Oregon defeated Michigan for the first time in five meetings.