South Carolina 70, Baylor 50

When: 7:29 PM ET, Friday, March 24, 2017

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Top Game Performances

South Carolina Baylor Sindarius Thornwell 24 Scoring Johnathan Motley 18 Duane Notice 4 Assists Ishmail Wainright 4 Chris Silva 7 Rebounds Johnathan Motley 9 Sindarius Thornwell 8 Free Throws Made Al Freeman 4 PJ Dozier 2 Steals Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. 2 Sedee Keita 2 Blocks Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers South Carolina 70 46.0 8-20 16-23 12 37 6 7 16 Baylor 50 30.4 3-13 13-20 11 29 3 6 16

NEW YORK -- South Carolina is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time after Friday's 70-50 win over Baylor in the semifinals of the East Regional at Madison Square Garden.The seventh-seeded Gamecocks (25-10) face the winner of the other semifinal between Wisconsin and Florida in Sunday's regional final.Sindarius Thornwell, the Player of the Year in the Southeastern Conference, led South Carolina with 24 points. P.J. Dozier and Chris Silva added 12 points each.South Carolina's stifling defense limited Baylor to only 30 percent shooting. Johnathan Motley paced third-seeded Baylor (27-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds.South Carolina turned in one of its best defensive efforts of the season in the first half, leading to a 37-22 cushion. It held the Bears to just 25 percent (8 of 32) from the floor.Thornwell scored 10 points in the half and nine points with six rebounds as the Gamecocks held the lead for 16:11.The Bears used a 10-0 spurt to get within 49-38 with 10:41 to play, but would get no closer the rest of the way. The Gamecocks responded with 3-pointers from Duane Notice and Thornwell within 54 seconds of each other to push the South Carolina lead to 55-38 at the 9:22 mark.The Gamecocks extended their lead to 46-26 after a layup from Notice early in the second half.Thornwell's 3-pointer, his fourth to that point, and a jumper from Rakym Felder, pushed the Gamecocks' lead to 63-41.The Bears were plagued by foul trouble in the first half and South Carolina took advantage, making 9 of 12 from the line. The Gamecocks were in the double-bonus for the latter part of the half.An 18-0 run by the Gamecocks gave them a 31-15 lead with 2:50 left in the half. Baylor went 7:47 without a basket, committing four of its seven first-half turnovers in that span.Baylor missed 11 of its first 14 shots, but only trailed 11-9NOTES: Baylor and South Carolina were meeting for the seventh time, with all games occurring since 2006. Baylor leads the series 4-3. ... Baylor F Ishmail Wainright is the first player in the school's history to appear in four NCAA Tournaments. He failed to score, while committing four turnovers. ... F Johnathan Motley is the first-ever unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection for Baylor. ... The Bears were ranked No. 1 in January after winning their first 15 games of the season. ... The Gamecocks are fifth in the nation in turnovers