College Football

Clemson 31, Ohio State 0

When: 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 31, 2016

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Temperature: Dome

Head Official:

Attendance: N/A



Top Game Performances

Rushing Ohio State Clemson Curtis Samuel Player Wayne Gallman 6 Attempts 18 67 Yards 85 11.2 Avg Yards 4.7 0 Touchdowns 1 0 Long 0 Receiving Ohio State Clemson Curtis Samuel Player Mike Williams 9 Receptions 6 43 Yards 96 4.8 Avg Yards 16.0 0 Touchdowns 0 0 Long 0

Team Stats Summary

Yards Scoring Defense Team Tot Rus Pas TD FG INT Sck FF Ohio State 215 88 127 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 470 205 265 4 1 0 0 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Deshaun Watson passed for 259 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores in Clemson's dominating 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, setting up a rematch against Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.Watson scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass late the second quarter to give No. 2 Clemson (13-1) a 17-0 halftime lead. He put the game out of reach on a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left in the third quarter.Watson completed 23 of 36 passes with two interceptions and rushed for 57 yards. He had 405 yards passing and 478 yards total offense in a 45-40 loss to Alabama in the 2015 national title game. The rematch is Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.Ohio State was shut out for the first time since a 28-0 loss at Michigan on Nov. 20, 1993.Ohio State (11-2) missed two field goal attempts in the first quarter and never found an offensive rhythm while finishing with a season-low 215 yards total offense, including 81 yards rushing. The Buckeyes had 111 total yards through three quarters.Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 19 of 33 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions. H-back Curtis Samuel, the focal point of the Ohio State offense, had six carries for 67 yards and nine receptions for 43 yards.Clemson running back Wayne Gallman had 18 carries for 85 yards rushing and wide receiver Mike Williams, projected to be the first wide receiver taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, had six catches for 96 yards.Gallman's 7-yard touchdown run for a 31-0 lead was Clemson's school-record 72nd touchdown this season.Clemson's 470 total yards were the most against Ohio State this season. Wisconsin had 450 in an overtime loss on Oct. 15.Watson threw two interceptions in the first half, but Ohio State capitalized on neither and Clemson took a 17-0 lead into halftime.Tyler Durbin missed 47- and 48-yard field goal attempts on the Buckeyes' second and third possessions, the second coming after Greg Huegel's 45-yard field goal gave Clemson a 3-0 lead.Watson scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 70-yard drive after the second miss for a 10-0 lead.Watson's 30-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Fuller capped an 83-yard drive for a 17-0 edge with 2:21 remaining in the first half.The Buckeyes had not trailed by at least 17 points at halftime since Wisconsin had a 21-3 lead in a 31-18 victory on Oct. 16, 2010.NOTES: Ohio State G Michael Jordan was injured on the second series and played only one more series in the first half. Thomas was the first true freshman offensive lineman to start the Buckeyes' regular-season opener since Orlando Pace in 1994. ... Clemson won the previous two meetings, both in bowl games. The Tigers won the 2014 Orange Bowl 40-35 when QB Tajh Boyd had 505 yards in total offense and accounted for all six Clemson touchdowns, five by passing. ... Clemson (68) and Ohio State (67) trailed only Alabama (75) in victories during the past six years entering the bowl season. ... Ohio State and Clemson are two of 11 current FBS schools with at least six straight 10-victory seasons. Clemson reached that plateau this year. Ohio State did it from 2005 to 2010. ... Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell has been named the head coach at Cincinnati and will begin his duties after the season, ending a 21-year association as a player and coach with the Buckeyes.