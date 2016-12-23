

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles took an early lead, then held on to defeat the New York Giants 24-19 Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, a victory that prevented the Giants from clinching their first playoff berth since 2011.



The Giants (10-5) had two chances to pull it out in the fourth quarter. First, they drove to the Eagles 37-yard line, but a fourth-down pass from quarterback Eli Manning was batted down by defender Nolan Carroll. Then, with five seconds to play, Terrence Brooks picked off Manning on the Philadelphia 11-yard line.



The result allowed the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the NFC East title and the top seed in the NFC playoffs.



The Eagles (6-9) lost quarterback Carson Wentz briefly in the third quarter when they led 21-16. Wentz was dropped by Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon after he threw an incomplete pass, and the QB's shoulder hit the ground hard.



Vernon was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and Wentz was forced to leave the game with what was diagnosed as a head injury. He was replaced by Chase Daniel for one series -- the Eagles drove to the New York 1-yard line and were stopped short on fourth down -- before returning for the next series. Those were the only snaps Wentz has missed all season.



Wentz finished the game completing 13 of 24 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Manning completed 38 of 63 passes for 356 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Two of those picks were by safety Malcolm Jenkins, who returned the first one 34 yards for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead.



New York receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught 11 passes for 150 yards.



The Eagles are 13-5 against the Giants since 2008, and they own five victories in the past seven meetings with New York. The Giants had won eight of their last nine games and their defense hadn't given up a touchdown in the previous seven quarters.



The Eagles got off to slow starts most of the season, but on their first possession they marched 78 yards in seven plays and capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run by Darren Sproles, which made it 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter. The Giants didn't give up a TD in their last seven straight quarters.



It didn't take the Eagles long to make it 14-0. On the Giants' ensuing possession, Manning tried to pass through double coverage to tight end Will Tye over the middle, but Jenkins cut in front of him, intercepted the pass and returned it 34 yards for the touchdown.



The Giants had two good chances to get back in the game, driving to the Eagles' 17 both times, but settled for field goals. The Eagles, meanwhile, sputtered on offense until they hit one of their longest offensive plays of the year. Wentz connected with wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a 40-yard TD pass to give the Eagles a 21-6 lead with 4:59 left in the second quarter.



But the Giants had one last shot before the half and took advantage, driving 84 yards in 12 plays and scoring on a 13-yard pass from Manning to wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and the Giants went to the locker room trailing 21-13.



NOTES: Giants CB Janoris Jenkins, who was selected to the Pro Bowl this week, was inactive after hurting his back last week versus Detroit. Rookie Eli Apple, a first-round draft pick from Ohio State, started in his place. ... Eagles RT Lane Johnson was back in the lineup after being suspended for the last 10 games for testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. ... The Eagles' other OT, Jason Peters, was selected for his ninth Pro Bowl. That's the second-most ever for an undrafted player. No. 1 is Hall of Fame center Jim Otto of the Oakland Raiders with 12. ... Giants QB Eli Manning played in his 200th game and made his 198th consecutive start.



Team Stats Summary

Yards Scoring Defense Team Tot Rus Pas TD FG INT Sck FF N.Y. Giants 470 114 356 1 4 1 0.0 0 Philadelphia 286 118 168 3 1 3 0.0 1

Upcoming Games