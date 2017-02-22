ScoresStats
National Hockey League
NY Islanders Islanders
3
at
1
Final
Detroit Red Wings
Goalie Performance
Thomas Greiss
#1 G Thomas Greiss
Petr Mrazek
#34 G Petr Mrazek
0.963 SV% 26 SV
0.864 SV% 19 SV
Scoring Leaders
Josh Bailey
#12 LW Josh Bailey Goals Assists 1 1
Calvin de Haan
#44 D Calvin de Haan Goals Assists 1 0
John Tavares
#91 C John Tavares Goals Assists 1 0
Henrik Zetterberg
#40 LW Henrik Zetterberg Goals Assists 1 0
Thomas Vanek
#62 LW Thomas Vanek Goals Assists 0 1
Frans Nielsen
#51 C Frans Nielsen Goals Assists 0 1
Final Scoring Summary
 
Final123T
NY Islanders 1113
Detroit 1001
Scoring/Penalty Summary
1st Period
Scoring
15:00 - Islanders Josh Bailey (EV) Unassisted
19:59 - Red Wings Henrik Zetterberg (PP) Assists: Thomas Vanek , Frans Nielsen
Penalties
19:56 - Islanders Scott Mayfield (2) Holding
2nd Period
Scoring
10:46 - Islanders Calvin de Haan (PP) Assists: Brock Nelson , Alan Quine
Penalties
9:35 - Red Wings Thomas Vanek (2) Tripping
 11:50 - Red Wings Darren Helm (4) High Sticking - Double Minor
 13:46 - Islanders Anders Lee (2) Tripping
 18:04 - Islanders Josh Bailey (2) Tripping
 19:29 - Red Wings Justin Abdelkader (2) Roughing
 19:29 - Islanders Jason Chimera (2) Roughing
3rd Period
Scoring
3:42 - Islanders John Tavares (EV) Assists: Josh Bailey
Penalties
8:13 - Islanders Anders Lee (2) Goaltender interference
New York Islanders
Player POS G A P +/- PIM SOG SHF TOI EV PP SH PP SH HT BS FW FL FO%
Thomas Greiss G 0 0 0 0 0 60:00 52:46 3:11 4:03 0 0 - - - - -
Jean-Francois Berube G 0 0 0 0 0 0:00 0:00 0:00 0:00 0 0 - - - - -
Nick Leddy D 0 0 0 +1 0 0 21 21:26 19:29 1:53 0:04 0 0 3 - - - -
Dennis Seidenberg D 0 0 0 +1 0 1 23 20:13 18:25 0:04 1:44 0 0 2 2 - - -
Alan Quine C 0 1 1 E 0 3 21 14:08 12:26 1:22 0:20 0 0 - 1 3 8 27
Josh Bailey LW 1 1 2 +2 2 3 27 17:46 15:37 1:45 0:24 0 0 1 - - - -
Thomas Hickey D 0 0 0 E 0 0 22 17:07 15:23 0:00 1:44 0 0 2 1 - - -
Cal Clutterbuck RW 0 0 0 E 0 0 14 9:14 8:32 0:00 0:42 0 0 2 1 - - -
Andrew Ladd LW 0 0 0 E 0 0 26 16:57 13:58 1:14 1:45 0 0 1 - - - -
Ryan Strome RW 0 0 0 E 0 1 17 14:10 12:29 1:41 0:00 0 0 1 - - - -
Jason Chimera LW 0 0 0 E 2 0 22 13:14 11:55 0:00 1:19 0 0 1 1 - - -
Anders Lee LW 0 0 0 +2 4 1 26 16:08 14:03 2:01 0:04 0 0 2 1 - - -
Brock Nelson LW 0 1 1 E 0 0 20 16:01 14:23 1:14 0:24 0 0 - - - - -
Scott Mayfield D 0 0 0 +1 2 1 17 15:20 15:20 0:00 0:00 0 0 2 2 - - -
Calvin de Haan D 1 0 1 E 0 4 26 21:30 18:21 1:18 1:51 1 0 3 - - - -
Casey Cizikas C 0 0 0 E 0 2 12 7:53 7:50 0:00 0:03 0 0 1 - 5 2 71
Johnny Boychuk D 0 0 0 +1 0 3 26 22:43 18:34 1:26 2:43 0 0 6 2 - - -
Anthony Beauvillier LW 0 0 0 E 0 1 18 16:08 16:08 0:00 0:00 0 0 2 - 4 6 40
Nikolay Kulemin LW 0 0 0 E 0 0 24 15:05 13:10 0:00 1:55 0 0 2 - 1 1 50
John Tavares C 1 0 1 +2 0 2 29 18:54 15:47 1:57 1:10 0 0 - - 10 9 53
Detroit Red Wings
Player POS G A P +/- PIM SOG SHF TOI EV PP SH PP SH HT BS FW FL FO%
Jared Coreau G 0 0 0 0 0 0:00 0:00 0:00 0:00 0 0 - - - - -
Petr Mrazek G 0 0 0 0 0 57:30 50:16 4:03 3:11 0 0 - - - - -
Brendan Smith D 0 0 0 -2 0 0 32 21:17 19:30 0:00 1:47 0 0 2 1 - - -
Nick Jensen D 0 0 0 E 0 1 22 14:20 13:00 0:00 1:20 0 0 - - - - -
Justin Abdelkader LW 0 0 0 E 2 0 20 14:54 11:59 1:34 1:21 0 0 2 - - - -
Riley Sheahan C 0 0 0 E 0 1 12 8:14 7:44 0:00 0:30 0 0 1 - 5 1 83
Tomas Tatar LW 0 0 0 -2 0 3 26 20:36 18:10 2:26 0:00 0 0 1 - - - -
Mike Green D 0 0 0 E 0 0 30 22:42 20:02 2:36 0:04 0 0 - - - - -
Steve Ott C 0 0 0 -1 0 0 14 8:29 7:05 0:00 1:24 0 0 - - 0 1 0
Anthony Mantha RW 0 0 0 -1 0 1 25 19:48 18:07 1:41 0:00 0 0 1 1 - - -
Henrik Zetterberg LW 1 0 1 -2 0 2 26 20:16 18:35 1:41 0:00 1 0 - 1 3 11 21
Luke Glendening C 0 0 0 E 0 1 16 8:32 7:16 0:00 1:16 0 0 - 1 0 2 0
Darren Helm C 0 0 0 E 4 2 21 17:33 14:41 2:22 0:30 0 0 1 1 5 6 45
Frans Nielsen C 0 1 1 E 0 4 26 17:15 14:21 1:37 1:17 0 0 2 - 13 2 87
Niklas Kronwall D 0 0 0 -2 0 0 30 21:17 19:02 1:27 0:48 0 0 1 - - - -
Xavier Ouellet D 0 0 0 E 0 5 20 13:06 12:18 0:00 0:48 0 0 - - - - -
Thomas Vanek LW 0 1 1 E 2 1 22 17:58 15:29 2:25 0:04 0 0 - - - - -
Danny DeKeyser D 0 0 0 E 0 1 28 20:51 19:12 0:04 1:35 0 0 1 4 - - -
Dylan Larkin C 0 0 0 E 0 5 20 16:13 14:33 1:40 0:00 0 0 - - - - -
Andreas Athanasiou C 0 0 0 E 0 0 18 13:58 13:16 0:42 0:00 0 0 - - - - -
Goaltending
NY Islanders
  Shots Saves GA SV % PIM TOI
Thomas Greiss W (19-11-3) 27 26 1 .963 0 60:00
Detroit
  Shots Saves GA SV % PIM TOI
Petr Mrazek L (14-16-6) 22 19 3 .864 0 57:30