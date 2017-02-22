New York
Live Scores
National Hockey League
Scores and Statistics
Olympics
Today
Schedule
Results
Medals
Athletes
Records
History
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NCAAF
NCAAB
Soccer
Golf
Horses
More
MLS
MiLB
Motorsports
NLL
Tennis
WNBA
WNCAAB
NHL
Scores
News
NHL
Rangers
Islanders
Devils
Matchups
Injuries
Teams
Players
Statistics
Standings
Transactions
Draft
- Joe Louis Arena
PUCK DROP
-
NY Islanders
Islanders
ML: NYI -107
3
at
1
Final
Detroit
Red Wings
ML: DET -103
Goalie Performance
#1
G
Thomas
Greiss
#34
G
Petr
Mrazek
0.963
SV%
26
SV
0.864
SV%
19
SV
Scoring Leaders
#12
LW
Josh
Bailey
Goals
Assists
1
1
#44
D
Calvin
de Haan
Goals
Assists
1
0
#91
C
John
Tavares
Goals
Assists
1
0
#40
LW
Henrik
Zetterberg
Goals
Assists
1
0
#62
LW
Thomas
Vanek
Goals
Assists
0
1
#51
C
Frans
Nielsen
Goals
Assists
0
1
BOXSCORE
PLAY-BY-PLAY
RECAP
Final Scoring Summary
Final
1
2
3
T
NY Islanders
1
1
1
3
Detroit
1
0
0
1
Scoring/Penalty Summary
1st Period
Scoring
15:00 - Islanders
Josh Bailey
(EV)
Unassisted
19:59 - Red Wings
Henrik Zetterberg
(PP) Assists:
Thomas Vanek
,
Frans Nielsen
Penalties
19:56 - Islanders
Scott Mayfield
(2)
Holding
2nd Period
Scoring
10:46 - Islanders
Calvin de Haan
(PP) Assists:
Brock Nelson
,
Alan Quine
Penalties
9:35 - Red Wings
Thomas Vanek
(2)
Tripping
11:50 - Red Wings
Darren Helm
(4)
High Sticking - Double Minor
13:46 - Islanders
Anders Lee
(2)
Tripping
18:04 - Islanders
Josh Bailey
(2)
Tripping
19:29 - Red Wings
Justin Abdelkader
(2)
Roughing
19:29 - Islanders
Jason Chimera
(2)
Roughing
3rd Period
Scoring
3:42 - Islanders
John Tavares
(EV) Assists:
Josh Bailey
Penalties
8:13 - Islanders
Anders Lee
(2)
Goaltender interference
New York Islanders
Player
POS
G
A
P
+/-
PIM
SOG
SHF
TOI
EV
PP
SH
PP
SH
HT
BS
FW
FL
FO%
Thomas Greiss
G
0
0
0
0
0
60:00
52:46
3:11
4:03
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Jean-Francois Berube
G
0
0
0
0
0
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Nick Leddy
D
0
0
0
+1
0
0
21
21:26
19:29
1:53
0:04
0
0
3
-
-
-
-
Dennis Seidenberg
D
0
0
0
+1
0
1
23
20:13
18:25
0:04
1:44
0
0
2
2
-
-
-
Alan Quine
C
0
1
1
E
0
3
21
14:08
12:26
1:22
0:20
0
0
-
1
3
8
27
Josh Bailey
LW
1
1
2
+2
2
3
27
17:46
15:37
1:45
0:24
0
0
1
-
-
-
-
Thomas Hickey
D
0
0
0
E
0
0
22
17:07
15:23
0:00
1:44
0
0
2
1
-
-
-
Cal Clutterbuck
RW
0
0
0
E
0
0
14
9:14
8:32
0:00
0:42
0
0
2
1
-
-
-
Andrew Ladd
LW
0
0
0
E
0
0
26
16:57
13:58
1:14
1:45
0
0
1
-
-
-
-
Ryan Strome
RW
0
0
0
E
0
1
17
14:10
12:29
1:41
0:00
0
0
1
-
-
-
-
Jason Chimera
LW
0
0
0
E
2
0
22
13:14
11:55
0:00
1:19
0
0
1
1
-
-
-
Anders Lee
LW
0
0
0
+2
4
1
26
16:08
14:03
2:01
0:04
0
0
2
1
-
-
-
Brock Nelson
LW
0
1
1
E
0
0
20
16:01
14:23
1:14
0:24
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Mayfield
D
0
0
0
+1
2
1
17
15:20
15:20
0:00
0:00
0
0
2
2
-
-
-
Calvin de Haan
D
1
0
1
E
0
4
26
21:30
18:21
1:18
1:51
1
0
3
-
-
-
-
Casey Cizikas
C
0
0
0
E
0
2
12
7:53
7:50
0:00
0:03
0
0
1
-
5
2
71
Johnny Boychuk
D
0
0
0
+1
0
3
26
22:43
18:34
1:26
2:43
0
0
6
2
-
-
-
Anthony Beauvillier
LW
0
0
0
E
0
1
18
16:08
16:08
0:00
0:00
0
0
2
-
4
6
40
Nikolay Kulemin
LW
0
0
0
E
0
0
24
15:05
13:10
0:00
1:55
0
0
2
-
1
1
50
John Tavares
C
1
0
1
+2
0
2
29
18:54
15:47
1:57
1:10
0
0
-
-
10
9
53
Detroit Red Wings
Player
POS
G
A
P
+/-
PIM
SOG
SHF
TOI
EV
PP
SH
PP
SH
HT
BS
FW
FL
FO%
Jared Coreau
G
0
0
0
0
0
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Petr Mrazek
G
0
0
0
0
0
57:30
50:16
4:03
3:11
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Brendan Smith
D
0
0
0
-2
0
0
32
21:17
19:30
0:00
1:47
0
0
2
1
-
-
-
Nick Jensen
D
0
0
0
E
0
1
22
14:20
13:00
0:00
1:20
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Abdelkader
LW
0
0
0
E
2
0
20
14:54
11:59
1:34
1:21
0
0
2
-
-
-
-
Riley Sheahan
C
0
0
0
E
0
1
12
8:14
7:44
0:00
0:30
0
0
1
-
5
1
83
Tomas Tatar
LW
0
0
0
-2
0
3
26
20:36
18:10
2:26
0:00
0
0
1
-
-
-
-
Mike Green
D
0
0
0
E
0
0
30
22:42
20:02
2:36
0:04
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Steve Ott
C
0
0
0
-1
0
0
14
8:29
7:05
0:00
1:24
0
0
-
-
0
1
0
Anthony Mantha
RW
0
0
0
-1
0
1
25
19:48
18:07
1:41
0:00
0
0
1
1
-
-
-
Henrik Zetterberg
LW
1
0
1
-2
0
2
26
20:16
18:35
1:41
0:00
1
0
-
1
3
11
21
Luke Glendening
C
0
0
0
E
0
1
16
8:32
7:16
0:00
1:16
0
0
-
1
0
2
0
Darren Helm
C
0
0
0
E
4
2
21
17:33
14:41
2:22
0:30
0
0
1
1
5
6
45
Frans Nielsen
C
0
1
1
E
0
4
26
17:15
14:21
1:37
1:17
0
0
2
-
13
2
87
Niklas Kronwall
D
0
0
0
-2
0
0
30
21:17
19:02
1:27
0:48
0
0
1
-
-
-
-
Xavier Ouellet
D
0
0
0
E
0
5
20
13:06
12:18
0:00
0:48
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Thomas Vanek
LW
0
1
1
E
2
1
22
17:58
15:29
2:25
0:04
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Danny DeKeyser
D
0
0
0
E
0
1
28
20:51
19:12
0:04
1:35
0
0
1
4
-
-
-
Dylan Larkin
C
0
0
0
E
0
5
20
16:13
14:33
1:40
0:00
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Andreas Athanasiou
C
0
0
0
E
0
0
18
13:58
13:16
0:42
0:00
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
Goaltending
NY Islanders
Shots
Saves
GA
SV %
PIM
TOI
Thomas Greiss
W (19-11-3)
27
26
1
.963
0
60:00
Detroit
Shots
Saves
GA
SV %
PIM
TOI
Petr Mrazek
L (14-16-6)
22
19
3
.864
0
57:30
