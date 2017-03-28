Top Game Performances

Winnipeg New Jersey Blake Wheeler 2 Points Beau Bennett 1 Blake Wheeler 1 Goals Beau Bennett 1 Blake Wheeler 1 Assists Blake Pietila 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A Joel Armia 1 Short Handed Goals N/A Connor Hellebuyck .870 Save Percentage Cory Schneider .917 Connor Hellebuyck 20 Saves Cory Schneider 33

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Winnipeg 36 4 0-3 4-4 10 34 New Jersey 23 3 0-4 3-3 6 30

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against NY Islanders. The Devils have a W/L % of .370 after a win and .347 after a loss.

Winnipeg will play their next game at home against Anaheim. The Jets have a W/L % of .471 after a win and .442 after a loss.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Rookie sensation Patrik Laine scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Winnipeg Jets rallied past the New Jersey Devils for a 4-3 victory at the Prudential Center.Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist for the Jets, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves through regulation and overtime.Cory Schneider stopped 33 of 36 shots for the Devils, including a pair of game-saving stops on Nikolaj Ehlers and Dustin Byfuglien in the five-minute overtime period.Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, the Jets pulled even at 2:40 on Joel Armia's third short-handed goal of the season, a stunning individual effort and unassisted score. It marked the league-high-tying 11th short-handed goal allowed by the Devils this season.Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 23rd goal of the season, off the rush, just 53 seconds into the game to give Winnipeg a quick 1-0 lead. However, Beau Bennett and Taylor Hall scored four minutes apart later in the first period to give the Devils a 2-1 advantage.Bennett netted his sixth goal of the season by diving headlong into the Jets' crease to poke a loose puck over the goal line at 8:10. Hall, sprung by Travis Zajac's pass, then scored his 19th goal of the season, beating Hellebuyck on a breakaway at 12:07.The Jets took 15 of the first 18 shots in the second period, but the Devils still extended their lead to 3-1 when Stefan Noesen charged to the net to convert a Blake Pietila pass at 15:27.Just 69 seconds later, Wheeler deflected a Julian Melchiori shot past Schneider for his 23rd goal of the season, cutting Winnipeg's deficit to one. The assist was Melchiori's first point in the NHL.NOTES: Earlier Tuesday the Devils signed free agent D Michael Kapla from UMass-Lowell. Kapla did not play, but is on the Devils roster for the remainder of the season. ... The Devils scratched D Jon Merrill, LW Michael Cammalleri (upper body), C Jacob Josefson (upper body), and RW Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body). ... Jets D Jacob Trouba recorded his 100th career point, assisting on the first-period goal by Nikolaj Ehlers. ... The Jets scratched G Ondrej Pavelec (lower body), D Toby Enstrom (upper body), LW Shawn Mathias (upper body), D Ben Chiarot (upper body), D Paul Postma (lower body), D Brian Strait, and C Marko Dano.