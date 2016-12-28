Top Game Performances

Pittsburgh New Jersey Sidney Crosby 3 Points Adam Henrique 1 Sidney Crosby 1 Goals Adam Henrique 1 Sidney Crosby 2 Assists Taylor Hall 1 Evgeni Malkin 1 Power Play Goals Adam Henrique 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Marc-Andre Fleury .913 Save Percentage Cory Schneider .857 Marc-Andre Fleury 21 Saves Cory Schneider 24

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Pittsburgh 29 5 1-3 6-7 16 24 New Jersey 23 2 1-7 2-3 8 43

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against Washington. The Devils have a W/L % of .462 after a win and .318 after a loss.

Pittsburgh will play their next game at home against Carolina. The Penguins have a W/L % of .545 after a win and .786 after a loss.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sidney Crosby recorded three points and Evgeni Malkin had a pair, including the 800th point of his NHL career, as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.The Penguins (23-8-5), who also beat the Devils (13-15-7) last Friday in Pittsburgh, won both ends of this home-and-home set that was separated by the three-day Christmas holiday break.Pittsburgh erased a pair of early deficits on Tuesday and raised its record to a perfect 52-0 the past two seasons when leading after two periods of play.Carl Hagelin added a third-period breakaway goal and Bryan Rust scored into an empty net for the Penguins while Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 21 saves in the victory.Trailing 2-1 midway through the game, the Penguins pulled even at 10:56 of the second period on Crosby's league-leading 25th goal in 30 games this season, and then took their first lead on a Justin Schultz goal with 5.4 seconds remaining before the second intermission.With the teams skating 4-on-4 and the clock winding down on the middle period, Crosby zipped a pass to Malkin over the Devils blue line. Malkin dropped a pass to Schultz and the Penguins defenseman weaved his way in on left wing before wiring a snap shot past New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider in the final seconds to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2.The Devils had a pair of one-goal leads before the Penguins pulled ahead in the second. P.A. Parenteau opened the scoring just 1:18 into play, converting a 2-on-1 feed from Taylor Hall for his ninth goal of the season and fourth in his last seven games.Malkin answered with a power-play goal, off a cross-ice pass by Crosby, to tie the game at 6:43 of the first period. The goal was Malkin's 15th and the point was the 800th of his NHL career.New Jersey once again took the lead less than two minutes later with a power-play goal of its own. Adam Henrique hammered his ninth into a gaping net at 8:23 to put the Devils up 2-1.That lead was lost when Crosby skated down the middle and buried a pretty Conor Sheary pass halfway through the second period.NOTES: Three injured Penguins skated Tuesday morning for the first time since their recent respective injuries: D Kris Letang (lower body), D Trevor Daley (upper body) and RW Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body). ... They did not play, along with D Olli Maatta, who remained in Pittsburgh with an unspecified ailment. ... Three players returned to the Devils lineup Tuesday: RW Devante Smith-Pelly, RW Nick Lappin and D Kyle Quincey. ... New Jersey recalled D Yohann Auvito from AHL Albany on Tuesday, but he was a healthy scratch along with C Sergey Kalinin. ... Devils coach John Hynes said that injured C Jacob Josefson (upper body) is skating with the team and will be further evaluated later in the week.