Top Game Performances

New Jersey Carolina Michael Cammalleri 2 Points Sebastian Aho 1 Michael Cammalleri 1 Goals Sebastian Aho 1 Michael Cammalleri 1 Assists Ron Hainsey 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Cory Schneider .967 Save Percentage Cam Ward .882 Cory Schneider 29 Saves Cam Ward 15

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 18 3 0-2 4-4 8 23 Carolina 30 1 0-4 2-2 4 29

Upcoming Games

Carolina will play their next game on the road against St. Louis. The Hurricanes have a W/L % of .353 after a win and .500 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game at home against Toronto. The Devils have a W/L % of .467 after a win and .375 after a loss.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Adam Henrique and Mike Cammalleri each scored and set up a goal and Cory Schneider stopped 29 shots as the New Jersey Devils snapped Carolina's 11-game home point streak with a 3-1 decision on Tuesday.The Devils (16-16-7) won consecutive games for the first time in a month and improved to 3-0-0 this season against the Hurricanes. New Jersey posted 4-1 and 3-2 victories over Carolina within a two-day period in early November.Cammalleri's 10th goal of the season came with 8:30 left with an assist from Henrique. It was his team-leading third game-winning goal.Less than a minute after Cammalleri's goal, rookie Sebastian Aho scored his eighth of the season to spoil a potential second shutout in as many nights for Schneider, who beat Boston 3-0 Monday night.The Devils were able to kill a late penalty and survived a sixth attacker situation with Kyle Palmieri getting an empty-net goal with 2 minutes left to seal the victory.Carolina saw its home point streak (10-0-1) - tied for third longest in franchise history - end with a thud, losing at PNC Arena for the first time since Nov. 10 against Anaheim.The Devils managed just nine shots through two periods and a season-low 18 for the game but took a 1-0 lead into the third. Henrique was able to one-time a shot from the slot past Cam Ward after taking a centering pass from Cammalleri. It was Henrique's 11th goal in 22 career games against the Hurricanes.Despite the victory the Devils remained inept on the power play, going 0-for-2. They haven't scored with the man advantage in their last 27 attempts.NOTES: Veteran G Cam Ward made his 13th straight start for Carolina in net. Ward is now five games shy of 600 for his career. ... G Daniel Altshuller, a third-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2012, was called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League to the NHL for the first time to back up Ward. ... C Travis Zajac, New Jersey's second-leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing Monday's 3-0 win against Boston with an illness. ... D Andy Greene played in his 350th straight game for the Devils. ... Carolina C Jordan Staal entered the game ranked third in the NHL in faceoff win percentage at 60.0 percent.