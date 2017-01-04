By The Sports Xchange
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Adam Henrique and Mike Cammalleri each scored and set up a goal and Cory Schneider stopped 29 shots as the New Jersey Devils snapped Carolina's 11-game home point streak with a 3-1 decision on Tuesday.
The Devils (16-16-7) won consecutive games for the first time in a month and improved to 3-0-0 this season against the Hurricanes. New Jersey posted 4-1 and 3-2 victories over Carolina within a two-day period in early November.
Cammalleri's 10th goal of the season came with 8:30 left with an assist from Henrique. It was his team-leading third game-winning goal.
Less than a minute after Cammalleri's goal, rookie Sebastian Aho scored his eighth of the season to spoil a potential second shutout in as many nights for Schneider, who beat Boston 3-0 Monday night.
The Devils were able to kill a late penalty and survived a sixth attacker situation with Kyle Palmieri getting an empty-net goal with 2 minutes left to seal the victory.
Carolina saw its home point streak (10-0-1) - tied for third longest in franchise history - end with a thud, losing at PNC Arena for the first time since Nov. 10 against Anaheim.
The Devils managed just nine shots through two periods and a season-low 18 for the game but took a 1-0 lead into the third. Henrique was able to one-time a shot from the slot past Cam Ward after taking a centering pass from Cammalleri. It was Henrique's 11th goal in 22 career games against the Hurricanes.
Despite the victory the Devils remained inept on the power play, going 0-for-2. They haven't scored with the man advantage in their last 27 attempts.
NOTES: Veteran G Cam Ward made his 13th straight start for Carolina in net. Ward is now five games shy of 600 for his career. ... G Daniel Altshuller, a third-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2012, was called up from Charlotte of the American Hockey League to the NHL for the first time to back up Ward. ... C Travis Zajac, New Jersey's second-leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing Monday's 3-0 win against Boston with an illness. ... D Andy Greene played in his 350th straight game for the Devils. ... Carolina C Jordan Staal entered the game ranked third in the NHL in faceoff win percentage at 60.0 percent.
Top Game Performances
|New Jersey
|
|Carolina
|
Michael Cammalleri 2
|Points
|
Sebastian Aho 1
|
Michael Cammalleri 1
|Goals
|
Sebastian Aho 1
|
Michael Cammalleri 1
|Assists
|
Ron Hainsey 1
|
N/A
|Power Play Goals
|
N/A
|
N/A
|Short Handed Goals
|
N/A
|
Cory Schneider .967
|Save Percentage
|
Cam Ward .882
|
Cory Schneider 29
|Saves
|
Cam Ward 15
Team Stats Summary
|Team
|Shots
|Goals
|Power Play
|Penalty Kill
|Penalty Mins
|Face Offs Won
|New Jersey
|18
|3
|0-2
|4-4
|
8
|
23
|Carolina
|30
|1
|0-4
|2-2
|
4
|
29
Upcoming Games
-
Carolina will play their next game on the road against St. Louis. The Hurricanes have a W/L % of .353 after a win and .500 after a loss.
-
New Jersey will play their next game at home against Toronto. The Devils have a W/L % of .467 after a win and .375 after a loss.