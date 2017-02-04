Top Game Performances

Calgary New Jersey TJ Brodie 4 Points Adam Henrique 2 Mikael Backlund 1 Goals Adam Henrique 1 TJ Brodie 4 Assists Miles Wood 2 Kris Versteeg 1 Power Play Goals Kyle Palmieri 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Brian Elliott .897 Save Percentage Cory Schneider .895 Brian Elliott 26 Saves Cory Schneider 34

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Calgary 38 4 1-3 1-3 8 41 New Jersey 29 3 2-3 2-3 6 29

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against Columbus. The Devils have a W/L % of .429 after a win and .387 after a loss.

Calgary will play their next game on the road against NY Rangers. The Flames have a W/L % of .500 after a win and .500 after a loss.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mikael Backlund's goal 1:13 into overtime lifted the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Friday night at the Prudential Center.The Devils carried a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Calgary forged a tie on Matt Stajan's goal at 7:22.T.J. Brodie assisted on all four goals and Brian Elliott finished with 26 saves for the Flames (27-24-3), who have won three in a row.The defeat was the seventh in a row on home ice for the Devils (21-22-9), who have not won a game at the Prudential Center since Jan. 2.Adam Henrique scored and set up a goal, Travis Wood had two assists and Cory Schneider made 34 saves for New Jersey.After spotting the Flames a 2-0 lead by the 22-second mark of the second period, the Devils stormed back and scored three consecutive goals to carry a 3-2 advantage into the third period.Henrique got the Devils going at 8:36, coming out from behind the net to stuff his 14th goal of the season, and third in the last three games, inside the right post to make it 2-1.New Jersey nearly pulled even less than two minutes later when Kyle Palmieri's diving backhand shot hit the post. However, Calgary's Sam Bennett was assessed a slashing minor on the play, and the Devils tied the game, 2-2, at 11:39 when Devils rookie Pavel Zacha snuck a left-wing shot past Elliott for a power play goal.The Devils cashed in on another power play opportunity to take their first lead of the night with just 23.7 seconds remaining in the second period. Palmieri was credited with his 14th goal, third in the past two games, when the puck caromed off the shaft of his stick and into the net as he crashed the crease to follow up a shot by Wood.The scorching-hot Sean Monahan scored his ninth goal in 10 games, and team-high 19th of the season, at 17:15 of the first period to give the Flames a 1-0 lead. Kris Versteeg then ripped a right-wing shot through an Alex Chiasson screen for a power play goal in the opening minute of the second to make it 2-0 Calgary.NOTES: LW Joseph Blandisi made his season debut for the Devils after being recalled from Albany of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 22-year-old Blandisi, who appeared in 41 games with the Devils last season and recorded five goals and 12 assists, had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 28 contests with Albany at the time of his recall. ... Devils D Andy Greene returned to the lineup after a 12-game absence due to an upper body injury. ... Earlier on Friday, LW Luke Gazdic cleared waivers and was assigned to Albany by the Devils. ... New Jersey scratched C Vernon Fiddler, RW Devante Smith-Pelly and D Karl Stollery, while Calgary scratched C Freddie Hamilton, RW Garnet Hathaway and D Brett Kulak.