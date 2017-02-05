Top Game Performances

Carolina NY Islanders Ron Hainsey 2 Points Josh Bailey 2 Ron Hainsey 2 Goals Josh Bailey 1 Elias Lindholm 2 Assists Ryan Strome 2 N/A Power Play Goals Josh Bailey 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Cam Ward .892 Save Percentage Jean-Francois Berube .800 Cam Ward 33 Saves Jean-Francois Berube 20

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Carolina 25 5 0-3 3-4 8 37 NY Islanders 37 4 1-4 3-3 6 26

Upcoming Games

NY Islanders will play their next game at home against Toronto. The Islanders have a W/L % of .455 after a win and .429 after a loss.

Carolina will play their next game on the road against Washington. The Hurricanes have a W/L % of .435 after a win and .481 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Ron Hainsey scored with 2:08 left in overtime Saturday night as the Carolina Hurricanes outlasted the New York Islanders 5-4 at Barclays Center.It was the second goal of the night for Hainsey, who also scored in the second period.Jaccob Slavin, Lee Stempniak and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes (24-20-7), who have won three straight after a five-game losing streak. Goalie Cam Ward had 33 saves.Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey scored for the Islanders (22-18-10), who have lost two straight (0-1-1) for the first time since a three-game skid from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11. Goalie Jean-Francois Berube made 20 saves.The Hurricanes opened the scoring 9:53 into the first period. Carolina center Elias Lindholm emerged with the puck after a scrum along the boards. He passed to Brett Pesce, who dished across the ice to Slavin to set up his shot that sailed underneath Berube's glove.Lee tied the score just 81 seconds later when Dennis Seidenberg's shot into a gaggle of players in front of Ward ticked off Lee's stick and into the net.The teams combined for five goals during a wild second period.Cizikas out-lunged Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifan in front of the net to poke the puck past Ward at 2:36. The goal was being announced over the public address system when Hainsey's shot from between the faceoff circles slid under a diving Berube just 21 seconds later.The Hurricanes took the lead a mere 1:40 later when Stempniak went to one knee and fired a shot past Berube's glove.The Islanders tied the score with exactly a minute left in the period after Nelson fired past Ward from the right faceoff circle. But the Hurricanes went back ahead on a chaotic play in front of the New York net.Berube seemed to lose sight of the puck just before Teravainen swooped in, spun and shot in one motion at 19:58.NOTES: The Islanders scratched RW Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) as well as RW Stephen Gionta and D Scott Mayfield. Clutterbuck was injured Friday, when he returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury, but interim coach Doug Weight said the injury is different than the previous one. ... The Islanders held a ceremony before faceoff honoring LW Jason Chimera, who played in his 1,000th career game Friday. Chimera, the 309th player to play in 1,000 games, received several gifts, including a framed "1000" jersey. ... The Hurricanes scratched D Ryan Murphy, RW Ty Rattie and D Matt Tennyson. ... Hurricanes G Cam Ward drew the start despite also starting Friday against the Edmonton Oilers. It was the fifth straight start for Ward and his 10th start in the Hurricanes' last 11 games.