Top Game Performances

New Jersey Columbus Taylor Hall 2 Points Matt Calvert 1 Taylor Hall 2 Goals Matt Calvert 1 Adam Henrique 2 Assists William Karlsson 1 Travis Zajac 1 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals Matt Calvert 1 Cory Schneider .969 Save Percentage Sergei Bobrovsky .862 Cory Schneider 31 Saves Sergei Bobrovsky 25

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 30 5 1-2 2-2 11 33 Columbus 32 1 0-2 1-2 21 31

Upcoming Games

Columbus will play their next game on the road against Detroit. The Blue Jackets have a W/L % of .647 after a win and .647 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game at home against Buffalo. The Devils have a W/L % of .429 after a win and .406 after a loss.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets came home Saturday night off a season-long road trip hoping to keep pace with Metropolitan Division-leading Washington.The New Jersey Devils had other plans, though.Cory Schneider made 31 saves, and Taylor Hall scored twice to lead the Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jackets. Travis Zajac added a goal and an assist as New Jersey won its fifth straight away from Newark.After losing in overtime against Calgary on Friday night, New Jersey coach John Hynes said there was some consideration of giving Schneider the night off. However, after hosting Buffalo this Monday, the Devils will have five days off, a factor that weighed heavily in the thinking, Hynes said."He's fresh," Hynes said. "He feels good about his game, feels confident. He felt he was ready to go, and we need him to play like he did tonight for us to continue to have success."The Blue Jackets entered Saturday having dominated the recent games between the two divisional foes. Columbus had won six of the last seven against the Devils. Columbus coach John Tortorella said he questioned whether his team may have overlooked its opponent, especially after having a little letdown after losing in overtime to Pittsburgh on Friday night."There are no easy games in this league," Tortorella said. "That team there is probably one of the best road teams in the past month."New Jersey struck first early in the first period. Hall scored his 12th goal just 3:29 into the game.The Devils' points leader trailed Zajac, who drew a stickless Zach Werenski to him on the left side of the goal. That allowed Hall to break toward the net and slide the puck between Sergei Bobrovsky's legs. Kyle Palmieri also picked up an assist on the play.Hall, who now has 35 points, said it was important for the Devils to take advantage of the early opportunity."Bobrovsky's such a good goalie, and we have so much respect for him that anytime you get a chance on him you got to make sure you bring it," the All-Star left wing said.The Devils doubled their lead just 1:49 into the second period thanks to a bit of luck. Jacob Josefson won a faceoff to the right of Bobrovsky and skated toward the net as Andy Greene fired from the point. The puck hit Josefson's stick handle and then caromed off the right and left posts before going in. It was the Swede's first goal of the season and his third point in the last four games.With 1:02 left in the second period, New Jersey added another goal. Zajac scored his 10th of the season on the power play with assists from Adam Henrique and P.A. Parenteau.Columbus did net a shorthanded goal with 8:25 remaining, After Boone Jenner tripped Greene, his teammates cut the deficit to 3-1 just 20 seconds later. Matt Calvert, taking a pass from William Karlsson, scored from on his knee right in front of Schneider.But New Jersey tallied two goals in the final 3:12. Hall scored on an empty-netter and Seth Helgeson beat Bobrovsky with 29 seconds left.The Blue Jackets thought they got a goal back just 25 seconds into the final period as Cam Atkinson skated around the net. He threw the puck toward the crease, where it appeared to go in off Jenner's skate past Schneider.Hynes challenged the play claiming interference, and officials reversed the decision.Tortorella said his team, which rallied in the third Friday to force overtime, came out aggressive searching for an early goal and even switched lines in trying to find a spark."I'm not sure where (the game) goes if that goal counts," Tortorella said. "It certainly gave us a little bit of juice."With the loss, Columbus remained at 71 points, falling five behind Washington in the division. New Jersey remains in the division basement with 54.NOTES: Columbus scratched RW Josh Anderson, D Dalton Prout and D David Savard. ... Saturday starts a stretch for the Blue Jackets where they will play eight of their next nine games at Nationwide Arena. In just 24 home games entering Saturday, Columbus had racked up 37 points and was one of six teams with at least 18 home wins. ... Saturday was the first of four games between the two Metropolitan Division teams this season. Columbus won the series 4-1-0 in 2015-16. ... New Jersey scratched RW Devante Smith-Pelly, LW Vernon Fiddler and D Karl Stollery. ... Both teams played the back end of back-to-back games. New Jersey and Columbus entered with identical 6-2-3 records in the second of back-to-back games.