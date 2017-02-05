Top Game Performances

Calgary NY Rangers Matthew Tkachuk 2 Points Michael Grabner 2 Matthew Tkachuk 1 Goals Michael Grabner 1 Mikael Backlund 2 Assists J.T. Miller 2 Dougie Hamilton 1 Power Play Goals Rick Nash 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Brian Elliott .875 Save Percentage Henrik Lundqvist .906 Brian Elliott 28 Saves Henrik Lundqvist 29

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Calgary 32 3 1-1 0-1 22 25 NY Rangers 32 4 1-1 0-1 12 24

Upcoming Games

NY Rangers will play their next game at home against Anaheim. The Rangers have a W/L % of .562 after a win and .750 after a loss.

Calgary will play their next game on the road against Pittsburgh. The Flames have a W/L % of .481 after a win and .500 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal with 11:40 remaining in the third period and Henrik Lundqvist made 29 saves as the New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.Kreider used Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman as a screen and whistled a wrist shot past the catching glove hand of goaltender Brian Elliot to break the 2-2 tie.Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and Jesper Fast also scored for the Rangers. J.T. Miller had two assists.Dougie Hamilton, Troy Brouwer and Mikael Backlund had the Flames goals.Flames goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots.The Flames and Rangers exchanged power-play goals over the first two periods.Hamilton put Calgary on top 1-0 at 6:59 of the first period. His shot from the point deflected off Rangers defenseman Nick Holden in the front of the net and ricocheted past Lundqvist for Hamilton's eighth goal of the season.Nash tied the score at 1 with his 15th goal of the season at 8:54. After an offensive-zone face-off win, Derek Stepan shot the puck toward the net. Elliott made the save but left the rebound for Nash to roof into the net to pull the Rangers even.The Rangers nearly took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission when Nash backhanded a shot into the top corner of the net in the final seconds. But video review showed the clock had just expired before the puck crossed the line.Grabner's 23rd goal of the season at 1:54 of the third period gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead that would count. He one-timed a cross-ice pass from defenseman Brady Skjei for an advantage that would be short-lived.Brouwer tied the game at 2 with his ninth goal of the season. Sean Monahan stepped around a flat-footed Fast at the blue line and dished to Johnny Gaudreau, who found a cutting Brouwer on the right side for the tap-in goal.After Kreider's goal, Fast added an insurance goal after the Flames turned the puck over behind their net. Miller's foreheck allowed him to collect the loose puck and feed Fast just outside the crease for the easy goal with 8:28 remaining.The insurance was needed, as Backlund capitalized on a turnover by Dan Girardi and scored an unassisted goal to make it 4-3 with 7:27 to play.NOTES: The Flames conclude their three-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... The Flames scratched C Freddie Hamilton and D Brett Kulak. ... Rangers C Kevin Hayes (lower body) did not play Sunday but coach Alain Vigneault said he is close to returning. Hayes has not played since Jan. 22. The Rangers' next game is Tuesday at home against the Anaheim Ducks. ... The Rangers scratched D Adam Clendening and LW Brandon Pirri. ... The Rangers will play their next three games at home.