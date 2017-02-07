Top Game Performances

Buffalo New Jersey Tyler Ennis 1 Points Pavel Zacha 2 Tyler Ennis 1 Goals Pavel Zacha 1 Justin Falk 1 Assists Michael Cammalleri 2 N/A Power Play Goals Pavel Zacha 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Robin Lehner .949 Save Percentage Cory Schneider .957 Robin Lehner 37 Saves Cory Schneider 22

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Buffalo 23 1 0-1 2-4 15 23 New Jersey 39 2 2-4 1-1 9 33

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game at home against San Jose. The Devils have a W/L % of .455 after a win and .406 after a loss.

Buffalo will play their next game at home against San Jose. The Sabres have a W/L % of .364 after a win and .433 after a loss.

NEWARK, NJ -- Adam Henrique got some puck luck on his birthday, and his club won for the first time in a month on home ice, as the New Jersey Devils skated to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Monday night at the Prudential Center.The Devils (23-21-10) snapped a seven-game losing streak at home, and completed a three-game sweep of their season series with the Sabres (21-21-10). Their last win at the Prudential Center was back on Jan. 2.Rookie Pavel Zacha snapped a 1-1 tie with his sixth goal of the season at the 12:33 mark of the third period, roofing a rebound past Sabres goalie Robin Lehner with Henrique causing havoc in front of the net.Coming off his first shutout of the season Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, Lehner was again very sharp Monday night against the Devils. Lehner made 37 saves, including 18 in the second period, as the Devils badly outshot the Sabres 39-23.It was the 11th consecutive contest the Sabres have allowed 30 or more shots.Celebrating his 27th birthday, Henrique scored the game's first goal at 8:46 of the second period. Henrique's centering pass from behind the goal line hit the skate of Buffalo defenseman Cody Franson and caromed past Lehner.The power-play goal, which was assisted by Michael Cammalleri and Zacha, extended Henrique's point-scoring streak to four consecutive games. He has a team-high 15 goals on the season, with four of those coming in the past eight games.Buffalo answered back midway through the third period, tying the game, 1-1, on a spinning shot from the bottom of the right circle by Tyler Ennis at 8:39. The goal was his third of the season, and extended his points streak to three straight games.Marcus Foligno came within inches of giving Buffalo the lead two minutes later when his right-wing shot eluded Devils goalie Cory Schneider, but hit the far post.Schneider made 22 saves in the victory, and has allowed only two goals in his last two starts.The Devils now enter the bye week in their schedule with a 7-3-1 record in their last 11 games overall. They next play Sunday at home against the San Jose Sharks.NOTES: The Devils recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany of the American Hockey League to take the place of injured D Kyle Quincey (upper body). Stollery has three assists in nine previous games with New Jersey this season. ... Devils D John Moore (concussion) missed his 17th consecutive game, but did take part in the team's morning skate for the first time since being injured Dec. 31. ... The Sabres signed D Justin Falk to a one-year contract extension Monday. ... Buffalo scratched D Zach Bogosian (ribs), LW William Carrier (knee) and D Taylor Fedun, while New Jersey scratched RW Devante Smith-Pelly.