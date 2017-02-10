Top Game Performances

Nashville NY Rangers P.K. Subban 2 Points Kevin Hayes 3 Calle Jarnkrok 1 Goals J.T. Miller 2 P.K. Subban 2 Assists Kevin Hayes 3 Calle Jarnkrok 1 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Juuse Saros .867 Save Percentage Henrik Lundqvist .919 Juuse Saros 26 Saves Henrik Lundqvist 34

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Nashville 37 3 2-3 1-1 2 31 NY Rangers 30 4 0-1 1-3 6 25

NY Rangers will play their next game at home against Colorado. The Rangers have a W/L % of .588 after a win and .750 after a loss.

Nashville will play their next game at home against Florida. The Predators have a W/L % of .346 after a win and .607 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Chris Kreider's 22nd goal early in the third period put the New York Rangers ahead for good in a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.The Rangers won their fourth straight after falling behind 2-0 early in the second period.Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller tied the game in the second period and Kreider notched the go-ahead goal at 5:36 of the third period when Mats Zuccarello's knee high pass bounced off Kreider and past goaltender Juuse Saros, who stopped 26 shots.Miller scored a second goal with four minutes remaining to make it 4-2 when Ryan McDonagh's pass hit Miller's leg, then a Predator and bounced into the net.Rangers' goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 34 saves.Cody McLeod and Calle Jankrok the Predators ahead 2-0 while Roman Josi scored during a 6-on-4 power play with 2:01 remaining to make it a one-goal game.McLeod's fourth goal of the season and third in 12 games since arriving in a trade from Colorado gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 16:39 of the first period. Lundqvist made the initial save on P.K. Subban's point shot but McLeod was on the doorstep for the rebound goal.Jankrok's power-play goal 3:50 into the second period made it 2-0. Mike Fisher found Jankrok in the left face-off circle and Jankrok's wrist shot beat Lundqvist to the glove side.Grabner's 26th goal cut the lead in half at 8:12 and was the result of a lucky bounce. Predators' defenseman Matt Irwin tried to play the puck up the boards but hit a referee's skate and bounced to Hayes in the front of the net. He slid the puck to an open Grabner before Irwin could get back into position to prevent the goal.Hayes set up Miller's tying goal at 14:58. The 2-on-1 ended with Hayes sliding the puck to Miller for a quick shot that just slipped past Saros' glove hand to make it 2-2.NOTES: Predators D PK Subban, D Roman Josi, D Mattias Ekholm and D Ryan Ellis -- the team's top-four defensemen -- were in the lineup together for just the 24th time in 54 games. ... Predators LW Harry Zolnierczyk (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team recalled LW Pontus Aberg from AHL Milwaukee in response and put him in the lineup against the Rangers. ... The Predators scratched D Brad Hunt, D Anthony Bitetto and C Colton Sissons. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi (ankle) did not play. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Rangers D Adam Clendening played for the first time since Jan. 25. ... Rangers RW Brandon Pirri and LW Matt Puempel were healthy scratches.