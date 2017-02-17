Top Game Performances

Ottawa New Jersey Erik Karlsson 1 Points N/A Erik Karlsson 1 Goals N/A Derick Brassard 1 Assists N/A Dion Phaneuf 1 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Mike Condon 1.000 Save Percentage Cory Schneider .941 Mike Condon 21 Saves Cory Schneider 32

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Ottawa 35 3 1-2 1-1 2 34 New Jersey 21 0 0-1 1-2 4 28

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game at home against NY Islanders. The Devils have a W/L % of .417 after a win and .424 after a loss.

Ottawa will play their next game on the road against Toronto. The Senators have a W/L % of .483 after a win and .615 after a loss.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dion Phaneuf's power-play goal with 1:59 remaining in the second period was the only offense goaltender Mike Condon needed as the Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-0 at Prudential Center on Thursday night.Fellow defenseman Erik Karlsson added an insurance goal with 3:58 remaining in the third period. Kyle Turris sealed it with an empty-net goal with 1:37 remaining.Condon made it stand for Ottawa, as he stopped all 21 shots he faced.Schneider made 32 saves for the Devils.The Senators (30-19-6) have won three of four and trail the Montreal Canadiens by four points for the Atlantic Division lead. The Canadiens, who are on their bye week, have played three more games than the Senators.The Devils (24-23-10) have lost two of three and are five points out of a wild-card spot.The Devils' Michael Cammalleri was whistled for tripping the Senators' Derick Brassard with 3:41 remaining in the second period. It led to Phaneuf ripping a slap shot from near the left faceoff circle that beat goaltender Cory Schneider to supply the game's lone goal.Karlsson's ninth of the season to make it 2-0 was off a long shot that squeezed between the blocker arm and body of Schneider and had just enough on it to get it over the goal line.NOTES: Senators RW Curtis Lazar, who has zero goals in 29 games this season, was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games. He replaced RW Chris Neil, who has one goal in 48 games. ... Senators RW Tom Pyatt played his 400th career NHL game. ... Devils RW Beau Bennett was back in the lineup after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. He replaced LW Joe Blandisi. ... The Devils placed D Kyle Quincey (upper body) on injured reserve. He has missed four games but could return as early as Saturday when the Devils host the New York Islanders.