Top Game Performances

NY Islanders Columbus N/A Points David Savard 3 N/A Goals Josh Anderson 2 N/A Assists David Savard 2 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Jean-Francois Berube .857 Save Percentage Joonas Korpisalo 1.000 Jean-Francois Berube 24 Saves Joonas Korpisalo 24

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Islanders 24 0 0-0 2-2 4 26 Columbus 45 7 0-2 0-0 0 25

Upcoming Games

Columbus will play their next game on the road against NY Rangers. The Blue Jackets have a W/L % of .605 after a win and .714 after a loss.

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against Dallas. The Islanders have a W/L % of .448 after a win and .500 after a loss.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It turns out getting away from the ice might have been just what Columbus needed.Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson scored two goals apiece as the Blue Jackets routed the New York Islanders 7-0 Saturday evening at Nationwide Arena.Columbus showed little ill effects coming off its five-day break as they peppered the Islanders with 45 shots. On the other end, Joonas Korpisalo turned aside all 24 Islanders' shots for his first career shutout.David Savard added a goal and two assists, while Boone Jenner contributed a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets reached the seven-goal plateau for the sixth time this year.Foligno notched his 22nd goal of the season with 13:54 left in the game, off assists from Savard and Alexander Wennberg. Savard finished the scoring with 6:30 left off as Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad assisted on the defenseman's third goal of the season.Prior to the break, Columbus had posted a 5-4-1 mark in its last 10 games and saw Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers overtake them in the Metropolitan Division."They're a desperate team," Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight said. "They're playing for something, too."The rested Blue Jackets came out the aggressors off the opening faceoff. They peppered Thomas Greiss with four shots in the first 5:19, and used a little bit of luck to get their first two goals.Jack Johnson fired a shot into the slot that deflected off Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy and into the goal at 5:19 of the first period. It was Johnson's third goal of the season.Columbus doubled its lead 7:02 later. Cam Atkinson led a 2-on-1 break and fired a shot from the right side at Greiss. The puck trickled out from between his legs, and Jenner, who had been charging to the crease, was first to the puck and slammed it in for his 12th of the year.Foligno, the team captain, credited Brandon Dubinsky for setting up that play. He went to back check Anthony Beauvillier, who shot the puck off Dubinsky's skate. The ricochet went right to Atkinson at center ice for the break."You get bounces like that, and you capitalize on them, it's a big boost to your team," Foligno said. "You just got to make sure you continue to work to get those bounces."The Blue Jackets, who outshot New York 17-9 in the first period, weren't done. Foligno scored with 1:43 remaining, receiving a pass from Wennberg in the slot and backhanding it past Greiss.Greiss finished the period, but was replaced by Jean-Francois Berube to start the second.Columbus got to the backup goalie 4:31 into the second as Anderson fired a one-timer between the face-off circles past Berube. Jenner and William Karlsson assisted on Anderson's 12th of the season.Anderson added another, unassisted, with 2:16 left in the second.The 22-year-old said the break helped recharge the Blue Jackets' batteries as they begin the final quarter of the regular season."I know the other teams it's been a disadvantage for them, but for us, we needed to get away from each other a little bit here, come back and just play our type of hockey," Anderson said.While Columbus came out rested, New York came out like a team that was playing its sixth game in nine days. While the Islanders have clawed their way back into playoff contention from the Eastern Conference cellar and were coming off consecutive road wins for the first time this season, they weren't able to put much pressure on Korpisalo.The Islanders' top line of John Tavares, Anders Lee and Josh Bailey, which had accounted for 50 points in the previous 18 games, registered just five shots on goal.Midway through the final period, during a media timeout, Weight pulled his team together to give the team a pep talk. He gave a clean-language summary after the game, saying he told his team they will have some tough contests looming as they try to stay in Wild Card contention."I just passed a long some thoughts on the game," the former NHL veteran said. "I think that the end of it is that just that we have to finish."NOTES: Columbus scratched LW Matt Calvert, D Dalton Prout and D Scott Harrington. ... The Blue Jackets still have plenty of games left against their Metropolitan Division rivals. Counting Saturday's game against the Islanders, 13 of their final 24 games are against divisional foes. ... RW Josh Anderson tied a season-best with his two goal performance, equaling his outburst against Montreal on Nov. 4. ... The Blue Jackets now lead the season series with New York 2-1-0. They will pay again in March 18 in Brooklyn. ... New York scratched RW Cal Clutterbuck and D Adam Pelech. ... Saturday marked the 12th time this season the Islanders gave up at least five goals in a game. They are 1-10-1 in those games.