Top Game Performances

Washington NY Rangers Marcus Johansson 3 Points Brady Skjei 1 Marcus Johansson 2 Goals Brady Skjei 1 Evgeny Kuznetsov 2 Assists Adam Clendening 1 Nicklas Backstrom 1 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Braden Holtby .967 Save Percentage Henrik Lundqvist .895 Braden Holtby 29 Saves Henrik Lundqvist 34

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Washington 38 4 1-2 4-4 13 37 NY Rangers 30 1 0-4 1-2 9 33

Upcoming Games

NY Rangers will play their next game on the road against Boston. The Rangers have a W/L % of .575 after a win and .739 after a loss.

Washington will play their next game at home against New Jersey. The Capitals have a W/L % of .690 after a win and .650 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Marcus Johansson scored twice as the Washington Capitals emerged with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Monday night, arrived in time to make his Capitals debut. He had four shots in 17:57 of ice time.The win was the 700th in the coaching career of Barry Trotz.Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals. Matt Niskanen and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists apiece and Braden Holtby made 29 saves for Washington.Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who received 34 saves from Henrik Lundqvist.Skjei finished a pretty passing play to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period. Defenseman Adam Clendening took a pass from J.T. Miller and hit Skjei on the doorstep for a redirection goal.The Capitals responded with two goals in the second period from Johansson and Connolly.Johansson tied the game at 7:28 by batting in the rebound of a shot by defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Connolly was able to shed a check near the front of the net to sweep home a loose puck at 16:26 to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead.About four minutes earlier, a goal by Michael Grabner that appeared to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead was overturned as a coach's challenge by Trotz showed the Rangers entered the zone offside.Johansson's second of the game -- his career-high 21st of the season -- was a thing of beauty as he deflected a hard backhand pass from Kuznetsov under the crossbar and into the net to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead 1:15 into the third period.Backstrom added a power-play goal with 2:03 remaining.NOTES: The Capitals were without RW T.J. Oshie (upper body) and D Brooks Orpik (lower body). Both players practiced Monday. ... Capitals D Matt Niskanen was back in the lineup after a two-game absence with a lower-body injury. ... The Rangers acquired D Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2017 third-round pick and 2018 second-round pick. Smith did not join the team in time to play. ... Rangers C Mika Zibanejad (hand) and D Kevin Klein (back) did not play. ... The Rangers sent LW Pavel Buchnevich to Hartford of the NHL on Tuesday. ... Rangers D Dan Girardi will miss two weeks because of a deep cut on his ankle.