Top Game Performances

New Jersey Washington N/A Points Jakub Vrana 1 N/A Goals Jakub Vrana 1 N/A Assists John Carlson 1 N/A Power Play Goals Jakub Vrana 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Cory Schneider .958 Save Percentage Braden Holtby 1.000 Cory Schneider 23 Saves Braden Holtby 15

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 15 0 0-4 4-5 15 28 Washington 24 1 1-5 4-4 13 26

Upcoming Games

Washington will play their next game at home against Philadelphia. The Capitals have a W/L % of .698 after a win and .650 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against Boston. The Devils have a W/L % of .400 after a win and .395 after a loss.

WASHINGTON -- Jakub Vrana broke a scoreless tie at 7:21 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Thursday night for their franchise-record 14th straight home win.With Washington on a power play, Vrana, a rookie who was recalled Tuesday from Hershey of the AHL, grabbed a deflected puck in the slot and fired past Cory Schneider for his second goal of the season.Minutes later, Braden Holtby stopped New Jersey's Miles Wood on a breakaway to preserve the lead.Late in the game, Washington (43-13-7) killed off a four-minute New Jersey power play when Brett Connolly was whistled for slashing and picked up two more minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct on his way to the box.Holtby stopped 15 shots for his eighth shutout of the season. He is 18-0-2 in his last 20 decisions with five shutouts.Schneider made 23 saves for New Jersey (25-26-12), which has lost five straight -- two in overtime -- by a total of six goals. The 15 shots on goal was a season-low for the Devils.During its winning streak, Washington has outscored opponents 65-20 and posted six shutouts.Washington defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, acquired in a trade with St. Louis earlier in the week, received a warm welcome from the Verizon Center crowd.The Capitals had a 14-9 lead in shots on goal after two lackluster periods.Washington nearly took the lead early in the second period when Evgeny Kuznetsov hit the post during a power play.Holtby maintained the 0-0 tie when he stopped Wood in front midway through the second period and then covered up a rebound attempt.NOTES: The Capitals have picked up a point in 11 consecutive games against the Devils (10-0-1). ... Rookie C Kevin Rooney made his NHL debut for the Devils. ... Washington winger T.J. Oshie (upper-body injury) missed his fourth straight game, but D Brooks Orpik (lower body) returned after missing three games. ... D Taylor Chorney and D Nate Schmidt were scratched for Washington. ... New Jersey C Jacob Josefson (upper body) remains day to day and D Dalton Prout, acquired in a trade with Columbus on Wednesday, was scratched. ... The Devils' streak of four straight games with a power-play goal was snapped.