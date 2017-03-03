Top Game Performances

NY Islanders Dallas Ryan Strome 3 Points Jamie Benn 2 Ryan Strome 1 Goals Jamie Benn 2 Ryan Strome 2 Assists Tyler Seguin 2 N/A Power Play Goals Jamie Benn 1 N/A Short Handed Goals Jamie Benn 1 Thomas Greiss .840 Save Percentage Antti Niemi .848 Thomas Greiss 21 Saves Antti Niemi 28

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Islanders 33 5 0-2 0-1 2 27 Dallas 25 4 1-1 2-2 4 29

Upcoming Games

Dallas will play their next game on the road against Florida. The Stars have a W/L % of .231 after a win and .500 after a loss.

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against Chicago. The Islanders have a W/L % of .448 after a win and .515 after a loss.

DALLAS -- Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists for the New York Islanders, who scored four unanswered goals in a 5-4 win against the Dallas Stars Thursday at American Airlines Center.Andrew Ladd, Nick Leddy, who also had an assist, Dennis Seidenberg and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders (30-22-10), who are 3-1-0 through four games of their nine-game road trip.Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for New York.Jamie Benn had two goals. Jason Spezza, who also had an assist, and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas (25-29-10), who got two assists from Tyler Seguin. Antti Niemi made 28 saves in a losing effort.New York drew first blood when Strome scored his 12th goal of the season 9:29 into the game. Strome beat Niemi through his five-hole on a wrister from the slot.Dallas pulled the game level eight seconds from the first intermission. With the Stars on a power play, Benn scored from the right circle after receiving a Seguin pass for his 22nd goal of the season.The Stars then took their first lead 7:33 into the second period when Faksa scored his ninth goal of the season from the edge of the left circle.After evading Scott Mayfield by sliding along the boards, Faksa sent the puck across ice. Patrick Sharp retrieved the carom and passed it to Faksa, who then scored.Spezza gave Dallas its first two-goal lead at 3-1 with 9:46 remaining in the second period when he scored his 10th goal of the season. Spezza received a pass from John Klingberg near the blue line and flicked a wrist shot that beat Greiss far post from nearly the same spot that Faksa scored.The Islanders cut it to 3-2 when Ladd scored his 17th goal of the season off a rebound with 5:11 remaining in the second period. Strome's initial shot struck the far post, but Ladd slipped in the carom.Thirty-two seconds into the third, Leddy tied when his slap shot from the left point deflected off the boards behind the Dallas goal, off Niemi's left skate and in.Seidenberg then gave New York its first lead since the opening period when he beat Niemi to his left with a wrist shot from the high slot. Kulemin added his 11th goal 1:43 after Seidenberg's tally to put the visitors ahead 5-3.Benn's second tally with 2:51 remaining, coming on a backhand from the edge of the right circle, was his 23rd goal of the season and ended New York's run of unanswered goals at four.Niemi left the ice with 1:27 remaining, but Dallas couldn't find the equalizer.NOTES: Dallas F Antoine Roussel left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. ... The Islanders scratched LW Anthony Beauvillier (illness), D Adam Pelech and C Alan Quine. ... The Stars scratched D Patrik Nemeth. ... Islanders C Joshua Ho-Sang had two shots in 17:01 of ice time in his NHL debut. ... Stars D Greg Pateryn, acquired in a Monday trade with Montreal, made his Dallas debut and assisted on the second-period goal from C Radek Faksa. ... Stars RW Ales Hemsky had two shots and one blocked shot in 10:04 of ice time in his season debut after missing the previous 63 games due to hip surgery.