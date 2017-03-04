Top Game Performances

NY Islanders Chicago Brock Nelson 1 Points Artemi Panarin 1 Brock Nelson 1 Goals Artemi Panarin 1 Jason Chimera 1 Assists Duncan Keith 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Thomas Greiss .968 Save Percentage Corey Crawford .969 Thomas Greiss 30 Saves Corey Crawford 31

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Islanders 32 1 0-3 2-2 4 27 Chicago 31 2 0-2 3-3 6 24

Upcoming Games

Chicago will play their next game on the road against Nashville. The Blackhawks have a W/L % of .675 after a win and .583 after a loss.

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against Calgary. The Islanders have a W/L % of .433 after a win and .515 after a loss.

CHICAGO -- Artemi Panarin scored two goals, including the deciding tally in a shootout as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their 11th victory in their last 12 games.Panarin beat Thomas Greiss after Jonathan Toews gave Chicago (41-18-5) the early edge in the shootout round. Corey Crawford, who finished with 31 saves, made stops on Joshua Ho-Sang before Nikolay Kulemin hit the left post after he slipped a shot under Crawford.Greiss, who made 30 saves for the Islanders, and Crawford each made big saves in the closing minute of overtime to force the shootout. Greiss pushed aside a Marian Hossa attempt immediately after Crawford denied Josh Bailey on a 1-on-1 chance.Panarin sent the game to overtime when he scored with just 1:14 remaining in regulation. After Crawford was pulled to give the Blackhawks an extra attacker, Panarin fired a one-timer past Greiss, who had made 14 saves in the third period alone.Scott Nelson slipped a shot past Crawford just as a Chicago power play was expiring to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 6:33 remaining in the second period. Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook attempted to block the shot, but Nelson waited before firing the shot, which came just one second before the Blackhawks returned to full strength.Greiss preserved the lead in the third with a pad save when Ryan Hartman appeared to have an angle on a game-tying goal. Hartman took a pass from Toews and got a slot off, but Greiss slid across the crease and deflected the shot, which allowed the Islanders to maintain their advantage.Greiss came up big with three minutes remaining when Panarin got a 1-on-1 chance directly in front of the net only to be denied by Greiss.NOTES: Islanders D Travis Hamonic returned after missing 23 games with a lower body injury. ... C Alan Quine, D Thomas Hickey, D Scott Mayfield and RW Stephen Gionata were scratched. ... Blackhawks G Corey Crawford returned after missing two games due to illness. Crawford was backed up by AHL call-up Jeff Glass, who replaced Scott Darling, who was out with an upper body injury. ... C Nick Schmaltz, who had registered at least one point in each of his previous five games, did not play due to illness. F Ryan Hartman moved to the top line to take Schmaltz's spot. ... C Artem Anisimov remains out after suffering an upper body injury Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Anisimov skated Friday morning, but was deemed not ready to play. Coach Joel Quenneville said Schmaltz and Anisimov could both return Saturday night against the Nashville Predators. ... D Johnny Oduya (ankle) and D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) remained out.