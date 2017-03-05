Top Game Performances

NY Islanders Calgary Jason Chimera 1 Points Sean Monahan 2 Jason Chimera 1 Goals Sean Monahan 1 Josh Bailey 1 Assists Dougie Hamilton 2 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Jean-Francois Berube .938 Save Percentage Brian Elliott .943 Thomas Greiss 17 Saves Brian Elliott 33

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Islanders 35 2 0-3 2-2 6 23 Calgary 37 5 0-2 3-3 8 37

Upcoming Games

Calgary will play their next game at home against Montreal. The Flames have a W/L % of .543 after a win and .548 after a loss.

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against Edmonton. The Islanders have a W/L % of .433 after a win and .500 after a loss.

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames scored four goals on five shots in the first period on Sunday en route to their seventh straight win, 5-2 over the New York Islanders.Michael Frolik, TJ Brodie, Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan scored in a 4:40 span in the first and Kris Versteeg added one in the third for Calgary (36-26-4).John Tavares and Jason Chimera replied for the Islanders (30-23-11). Brian Elliott made 33 saves for his seventh win in his past eight starts.Islanders goalie Thomas Griess was pulled after surrendering four goals on 21 shots in the first period. Jean-Francois Berube came on in relief and made 15 saves and gave up Versteeg's goal on a tic-tac-toe3-on-1 at 6:58 of the third.Chimera scored on a wrist shot at 8:28 of the third to close out the scoring.After Griess made several impressive saves among the first 16 shots he faced, the Flames scored on the 17th, 18th, 19th and 21st shots to break the game open in the first period.Frolik slid one in from a sharp angle at 14:56, T.J. Brodie followed with a bank shot off Griess' skate from behind the net at 16:28 and Ferland beat him with a snap shot from the faceoff circle at 17:10.Monahan closed out Calgary's outburst by finishing off a 2-on-1 with Johnny Gaudreau with 24 seconds remaining in the period.Shots were 21-8 in favor of Calgary in the period.Tavares scored on a rebound during 4-on-4 play at 8:30 for the only goal of the second period.NOTES: The Islanders were without D Johnny Boychuk because of a sore foot he suffered blocking a shot in Friday's loss to Chicago. He was replaced by Calgary native Thomas Hickey. ... Another switch on the New York blue-line saw Scott Mayfield suit up in place of a healthy Adam Pelech. ... The Islanders other scratches were C Alan Quine and RW Stephen Gionta. ... C Curtis Lazar was a healthy scratch for the third straight game since being acquired by the Flames from Ottawa on deadline day on Wednesday. ... Calgary's other healthy scratches were D Dennis Wideman for seventh straight game and C Freddie Hamilton.