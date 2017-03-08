Top Game Performances

New Jersey Columbus N/A Points Cam Atkinson 1 N/A Goals Cam Atkinson 1 N/A Assists Brandon Dubinsky 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Keith Kinkaid .958 Save Percentage Sergei Bobrovsky 1.000 Keith Kinkaid 23 Saves Sergei Bobrovsky 33

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 33 0 0-1 2-2 4 32 Columbus 25 2 0-2 1-1 2 34

Upcoming Games

Columbus will play their next game at home against Buffalo. The Blue Jackets have a W/L % of .595 after a win and .739 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against Colorado. The Devils have a W/L % of .400 after a win and .366 after a loss.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 33 shots for his third consecutive shutout -- and second straight over New Jersey -- as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Devils 2-0 on Tuesday.Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 10:21 remaining in regulation and Cam Atkinson added an empty net goal for Columbus (42-17-6).Bobrovsky has not allowed a goal in regulation in four straight games and extended his franchise record for wins by a goaltender to 35. He has six shutouts this season, including a 3-0 victory in New Jersey on Sunday.Sam Gagner collected the puck behind the New Jersey net and fed Bjorkstrand in the slot. He beat goaltender Keith Kinkaid just below the crossbar. Scott Hartnell also collected an assist.Atkinson's goal came with 1:16 left when he gathered the puck and carried it into the zone before knocking it into the net from close range. It was his 30th goal of the season, extending a career best. Seth Jones and Brandon Dubinsky earned the assists.Kinkaid made 23 saves for the Devils (25-29-12), who lost their eight straight game (0-6-2).New Jersey recorded 16 shots on goal in the first period after totaling 20 in Sunday's game.The Devils thought they scored when Taylor Hall deflected a Dalton Prout shot over Bobrovsky, but Hall's high stick negated the opportunity.NOTES: Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky was named NHL Second Star of the Week after going 2-0-1 with a .989 save percentage in three starts. ... Columbus killed 22 of 23 penalties over its last 11 games. ... Blue Jackets C T.J. Tynan played in his first NHL game. The 25-year-old was selected 66th overall in the 2011 Draft by the Blue Jackets. ...The scratches for Columbus were D Scott Harrington, D Ryan Murray (lower body) and F Josh Anderson (lower body). ...Devils captain Andy Greene missed his third straight game (personal). ... F Michael Cammalleri (shoulder) and C Jacob Josefson (upper body) were the scratches for New Jersey.