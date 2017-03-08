Top Game Performances

NY Rangers Florida Tanner Glass 2 Points Vincent Trocheck 2 Tanner Glass 1 Goals Aaron Ekblad 1 Oscar Lindberg 2 Assists Vincent Trocheck 2 N/A Power Play Goals Aaron Ekblad 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Henrik Lundqvist .956 Save Percentage Reto Berra 1.000 Henrik Lundqvist 43 Saves James Reimer 15

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Rangers 28 5 0-4 4-5 10 43 Florida 45 2 1-5 4-4 8 27

Upcoming Games

Florida will play their next game at home against Minnesota. The Panthers have a W/L % of .400 after a win and .486 after a loss.

NY Rangers will play their next game on the road against Carolina. The Rangers have a W/L % of .571 after a win and .760 after a loss.

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The New York Rangers, who had scored just seven goals in their past five games, broke out of their slump in a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at the BB&T Center.New York (43-22-2) has the best road record in the NHL this season at 24-8-0.Florida (29-25-1) is 1-5-1 in its past seven games. In addition, Florida has won just once in its past six home games, and the Panthers haven't scored more than three goals since Feb. 17.Chris Kreider, Tanner Glass, Kevin Hayes, Nick Holden and Pavel Buchnevich (empty-netter) scored for New York. It was the first time the Rangers scored five goals since Jan. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.Goalie Henrik Lundqvist posted his 30th win of the season. He has reached that milestone four straight years and 11 times in his 12-year NHL career.Florida backup goalie James Reimer, playing because of a lower-body injury to starter Roberto Luongo, was lifted in the second period after giving up four goals on 19 shots.Reto Berra, who had not played in the NHL since Dec. 9, 2015, went the rest of the way in goal.Florida closed its deficit to 4-2 with 3:26 left on a power-play goal by Aaron Ekblad. Vincent Trocheck picked up his second assist of the game after Ekblad walked in on Lundqvist, beating him stick-side.But Buchnevich's eighth goal of the season, with 1:45 left in the game, ended Florida's chances.New York opened the scoring on Kreider's 25th goal of the season with 9:25 expired in the first period. Former Panthers defenseman Steven Kampfer put a shot on goal and Kreider's deflection beat Reimer glove side.The Rangers made it 2-0 less than four minutes later. Oscar Lindberg's swift skating behind Florida's net set up the play. J.T. Miller got the primary assist as he shot from the left circle before Glass cleaned up the rebound.It was the first goal of the year for the veteran Glass, who was recalled from the AHL and made his season debut on Monday.With 4:06 expired in the second period, New York took a 3-0 lead on Hayes' 16th goal of the season. Brady Skjei's stretch pass liberated Hayes, who took off on a breakaway, scoring with his backhand.Florida got on the board with 8:40 expired in the second period on Thomas Vanek's 16th goal of the season and his first since he was acquired at last week's trade deadline. The goal was set up by Reilly Smith, who hit Glass along the left boards, forcing a turnover. Smith got the hit and the assist.Vanek's goal ended a streak of nine-plus periods in which Florida had not scored at even strength.But New York came back less than two minutes later, getting the 10th goal of the season from Holden, who had ample time and space to wind up and shoot high to Reimer's stick-side. Lindberg and Glass had assists.The Panthers challenged the goal, claiming goalie interference, but they were denied as Reimer came up outside the crease. After the goal stood, Panthers coach Tom Rowe replaced Reimer with Berra.NOTES: Rangers RW Michael Grabner (hip) missed his fourth straight game. He leads New York with 26 goals. ... The Rangers were also without RW Jesper Fast (shoulder), D Dan Girardi (ankle) and D Kevin Klein (back). ... Healthy scratches for New York were D Adam Clendening and LW Matt Puempel. ... Trying to snap a slump, Panthers interim coach Tom Rowe switched C Vincent Trocheck on a line with Jonathan Marchessault and Thomas Vanek. C Nick Bjugstad took over a line with Reilly Smith and Jussi Jokinen. ... Florida's healthy scratches: D Jakub Kindl, C Denis Malgin and LW Shawn Thornton. ... Ex-Panthers captain Olli Jokinen officially retired as a member of Florida's organization. He played for the Panthers from 2000 to 2008 and is the franchise leader in goals (188) and points (419).