Top Game Performances

NY Rangers Detroit Ryan McDonagh 2 Points Frans Nielsen 1 Ryan McDonagh 2 Goals Frans Nielsen 1 Michael Grabner 2 Assists Justin Abdelkader 1 Derek Stepan 1 Power Play Goals Frans Nielsen 1 Ryan McDonagh 1 Short Handed Goals N/A Antti Raanta .958 Save Percentage Petr Mrazek .871 Antti Raanta 23 Saves Petr Mrazek 27

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Rangers 31 4 1-2 3-4 8 22 Detroit 24 1 1-4 1-2 4 25

Upcoming Games

Detroit will play their next game on the road against Colorado. The Red Wings have a W/L % of .462 after a win and .350 after a loss.

NY Rangers will play their next game at home against Tampa Bay. The Rangers have a W/L % of .558 after a win and .769 after a loss.

DETROIT -- Captain Ryan McDonagh scored twice, including the game-winner, as the New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday.Kevin Hayes and Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-best 25th road game of the season.Detroit's NHL-worst power play went to work with 1:43 to go in the opening frame but it was the Rangers who took advantage of the situation. Rushing down ice on a three-on-one break, Hayes drove an open lane to the Wings' net and his backhand shot was tipped home by McDonagh to put New York ahead with just 27 seconds to play in the period.Detroit has allowed eight shorthanded goals this season. Only Philadelphia (nine) and Dallas (10) have permitted more.After Rangers defenseman Marc Staal was called for elbowing 4:52 into the second period, Detroit got another chance with the man advantage and this time made no mistake. A quick three-way passing play among Justin Abdelkader, Gus Nyquist and Frans Nielsen culminated with Nielsen beating Antti Raanta for his 14th goal of the season at 5:35.The Rangers reclaimed the lead at 16:50 of the second period. Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek stopped Staal's shot but McDonagh whipped the rebound home.Just 27 seconds later, New York increased its lead. J.T. Miller found a wide-open Hayes on the edge of the Detroit goal crease, and Hayes shoveled the puck into the net for his 17th goal of the season.NOTES: For the second straight game, the Wings saw a former teammate who was recently traded away, Rangers D Brendan Smith. Friday, they faced Chicago F Tomas Jurco . . . Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg will match Norm Ullman (324) for sixth on the Wings' all-time goal list with his next tally . . . Red Wings rookie forward and 14-goal scorer Anthony Mantha was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. D Ryan Sproul (knee) was also scratched. D Jonathan Ericsson (wrist) is on IRL . . . The Rangers and Metropolitan Division rivals the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins are the only three NHL teams to score at least four goals in 30 or more games this season . . . Rangers scratches were G Henrik Lundqvist (hip), Ds Adam Clendening and Kevin Klein (back spasms) and Fs Matt Puempel and Brandon Pirri. D Dan Girardi (ankle) and F Jesper Fast (upper body) are on IRL.