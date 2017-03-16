Top Game Performances

Philadelphia New Jersey Michael Del Zotto 2 Points Taylor Hall 2 Michael Del Zotto 1 Goals Taylor Hall 2 Michael Del Zotto 1 Assists Travis Zajac 2 N/A Power Play Goals Joseph Blandisi 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Steve Mason .826 Save Percentage Keith Kinkaid .895 Steve Mason 19 Saves Keith Kinkaid 17

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Philadelphia 19 2 0-3 2-3 8 30 New Jersey 29 6 1-3 3-3 18 28

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against Pittsburgh. The Devils have a W/L % of .400 after a win and .364 after a loss.

Philadelphia will play their next game at home against Carolina. The Flyers have a W/L % of .438 after a win and .474 after a loss.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Steve Mason had injury added to insult Thursday night as the Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 6-2 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.Mason surrendered four goals on 23 shots, and is 0-9-0 in 11 lifetime appearances against the Devils. To make matters worse, the team said Mason suffered cramping in his leg following New Jersey's fourth goal, a Taylor Hall breakaway early in the third period, and had to leave the game."It was nice to get that fourth goal and go up by two in the third period," Hall said. "I don't like to see a guy hurt like that, but definitely felt good to see that one go in there."The loss was the fourth in the last five games for the Flyers (32-30-8), who shut out the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday."I don't know if we were tired or something, but we were flat," Philadelphia's Jakub Voracek said. "No idea why. We knew it was a big game for us. We just were slower. That's why we lost."The Devils (26-31-12) snapped a season-high, ten-game losing streak with the victory, their first since Feb 18. Hall and Adam Henrique each scored twice for New Jersey, and backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 17 saves for his first win since Jan. 21, which, coincidentally, came against the Flyers."Any time we play these guys there's always something a little extra on the line," said Henrique, who has 18 goals this season. "I thought the guys did a good job of sticking together, and we got big goals at key times of the game. That's a big win for us."Michal Neuvirth replaced Mason and allowed Henrique's second goal, while stopping four of five shots.The Devils last tally was an empty-netter by Hall, his 17th goal of the season."We didn't win enough of the races, enough of the battles, tonight," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "That's the bottom line."Despite giving up the game's first goal, the Devils held a 3-2 lead after two periods of play on goals from Kyle Palmieri, Henrique, and Joseph Blandisi.Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto opened the scoring at the 17-minute mark of the first period before Palmieri evened things up 1 minute, 11 seconds later with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season and eighth in the past 11 games.The Devils took the lead 5:50 into the second period with Henrique converting a Beau Bennett pass into the slot for his 17th goal. Blandisi's power play deflection made it 3-1 New Jersey just under four minutes later at 9:40.However, the Flyers had a quick answer on Brayden Schenn's easy tap-in at 11:13 off a pretty Radko Gudas seam pass.Kinkaid's sensational glove save on a Wayne Simmonds power-play opportunity in front at 13:59 helped the Devils maintain their one-goal lead, and was his most important stop of the night."He came in back door, and I got a little lucky," Kinkaid said."It's good to get a win, though. The guys made it easy on me."NOTES: Flyers captain Claude Giroux picked up an assist on Michael Del Zotto's first-period goal, extending his point streak to six. The goal was Del Zotto's first since Dec. 14 against the Colorado Avalanche -- a span of 26 games. ... The Flyers scratched C Nick Cousins, D Brandon Manning, and LW Roman Lyubimov. ... Devils G Keith Kinkaid won all three career starts against the Flyers. ...The Devils were without four injured forwards: LW Michael Cammalleri (shoulder), C Jacob Josefson (upper body), RW Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body) and C Blake Coleman (upper body). ... New Jersey also scratched D Steven Santini.