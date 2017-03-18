Top Game Performances

Columbus NY Islanders Zach Werenski 2 Points Travis Hamonic 1 Josh Anderson 1 Goals Travis Hamonic 1 Zach Werenski 2 Assists Anthony Beauvillier 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Joonas Korpisalo .909 Save Percentage Thomas Greiss .921 Joonas Korpisalo 20 Saves Thomas Greiss 35

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Columbus 38 3 0-0 1-1 9 32 NY Islanders 22 2 0-1 0-0 7 22

Upcoming Games

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against NY Rangers. The Islanders have a W/L % of .424 after a win and .500 after a loss.

Columbus will play their next game on the road against New Jersey. The Blue Jackets have a W/L % of .609 after a win and .750 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Cam Atkinson scored 1:19 into overtime on Saturday as the Columbus Blue Jackets edged the New York Islanders 3-2 at Barclays Center.The winning goal was set up by a turnover by the Islanders in the neutral zone. Seconds later, Brandon Dubinsky wrapped a pass around the back of the New York net to Atkinson, who beat goaltender Thomas Greiss.Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets (46-18-6), who have won three straight.Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for Columbus, which moved past the idle Pittsburgh Penguins and at least momentarily tied the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division lead as well as for first place overall in the NHL.The Capitals played the Tampa Bay Lightning later SaturdayTravis Hamonic and John Tavares scored for the Islanders (33-26-12), who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1), but at least momentarily tied the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning is one point behind both teams.Greiss recorded 35 saves.Hamonic's first goal since Oct. 30 gave the Islanders the lead with 5:42 left in the first.Jason Chimera eluded Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson as he skated around the back of the Columbus net before passing to Hamonic, whose shot from sizzled under the legs of Korpisalo, who was screened by teammates Matt Calvert and Scott Hartnell.A turnover in the Islanders' zone led to the Blue Jackets' tying goal exactly a minute into the second period.New York defenseman Dennis Seidenberg was skating up the left side but slipped as Columbus center Alexander Wennberg tried to poke the puck free.The loose puck was picked up by Bjorkstrand, who swooped in untouched on Greiss and fired a shot over his glove.The Blue Jackets took the lead with 4:12 remaining in the period when Nick Foligno, pursued by Seidenberg, carried the puck until he was next to the Islanders' net before passing across the goalmouth to Anderson.Greiss was stuck leaning in the other direction and could not get his stick on Anderson's shot as it sailed into the right corner of the net.NOTES: The Islanders scratched D Johnny Boychuk (lower body) and LW Shane Prince (leg) as well as RW Stephen Gionta, D Thomas Hickey and C Alan Quine. Boychuk has missed eight straight games while Prince has been out for the last six games. ... Islanders C Casey Cizikas was activated off injured reserve Friday and played Saturday for the first time since sustaining a broken hand on Feb. 21. ... The Blue Jackets scratched D Ryan Murphy (broken hand) as well as LW Lauri Korpikoski, D Markus Nutivaara and C Lukas Sedlak. Murphy is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery Monday. ... Each of Blue Jackets G Joonas Korpisalo's last four starts have come during a back-to-back set. Usual starting G Sergei Bobrovsky probably will start Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.