Top Game Performances

NY Islanders Florida John Tavares 3 Points Vincent Trocheck 2 John Tavares 3 Goals Vincent Trocheck 1 Nick Leddy 2 Assists Keith Yandle 2 N/A Power Play Goals Reilly Smith 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Thomas Greiss .931 Save Percentage Roberto Luongo .902 Thomas Greiss 27 Saves Roberto Luongo 37

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Islanders 42 5 0-6 2-3 15 42 Florida 29 2 1-3 6-6 21 22

Upcoming Games

Florida will play their next game at home against Columbus. The Panthers have a W/L % of .300 after a win and .542 after a loss.

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against Carolina. The Islanders have a W/L % of .400 after a win and .400 after a loss.

SUNRISE, Fla. -- All-Star center John Tavares scored three goals as his New York Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night at the BB&T Center.The teams met Wednesday in New York, with the Panthers winning 2-1.This time, Tavares scored three times on his own to give him 14 goals this season. His second goal gave him an even 500 points for his career, which began when he was the first overall pick in the 2009 draft. Tavares then added an empty-net goal with 1:44 remaining.In addition to Tavares, Jason Chimera added his sixth goal of the season and Nick Leddy scored his seventh for New York (16-16-8), which got solid goaltending from Thomas Greiss. Leddy also had two assists.Panthers fans chanted "Fire Rowe" -- referring to interim coach Tom Rowe -- in the final minute.Florida (19-17-8) had a two-game win streak snapped as goalie Roberto Luongo took the loss. The Panthers, who killed two five-on-three Islanders power plays, have yet to win three consecutive games this season.The Panthers, who got goals from All-Star center Vincent Trocheck and second-line right winger Reilly Smith, have lost six of their past eight home games, (2-3-3). Trocheck also added an assist.New York produced just five shots on goal in the first period -- half as many as Florida -- but still managed a 2-1 lead.Chimera gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead just 2:22 into the game. He went to the front of the net, received a pass from Anthony Beauvillier and then slipped a backhand shot past Luongo.Just over a minute later, the Islanders struck again. Leddy penetrated the heart of the Panthers' defense before passing back to Tavares, who unleashed a strong wrist shot from the left circle.Florida cut its deficit to 2-1 with 10:05 left in the first period. Jaromir Jagr, operating behind the Islanders' net, found Trocheck in the slot. Trocheck had his first shot blocked before cashing in on his second attempt.New York wasted a great opportunity in the middle of the second period as the Islanders had a two-man advantage for a full two minutes following same-play penalties to Jakub Kindl (cross-checking) and Seth Griffith (slashing).The Islanders tried six shots during their power play with one blocked by Derek MacKenzie, one going wide of the net and four saved by Luongo.Leddy, though, scored unassisted with 3:54 left in the second period to give New York a 3-1 lead. The goal happened when a loose puck trickled out to Leddy, who blasted a high slap shot from beyond the left circle.Florida narrowed its deficit to 3-2 on Smith's power-play goal with just 1:42 elapsed in the third period. There were just two seconds left in the power play -- which carried over from the second period after a Ryan Strome slashing penalty -- when Smith scored on a blast from the point.Tavares restored the two-goal lead New York enjoyed most of the night, scoring with 12:10 left in the third period on an assist from Josh Bailey. On the play, Tavares, who had to wait for the puck to settle, cut from right to left, losing defenseman Jason Demers with a nice move before beating Luongo.NOTES: Panthers C Vincent Trocheck was named a first-time NHL All-Star earlier this week. ... Islanders C John Tavares was named an All-Star for the third time. ... When Panthers D Jason Demers scored his eighth goal of the season on Wednesday, it represented his career high. ... The Panthers scratched D Dylan McIlrath, C Greg McKegg and C Denis Malgin. ... The Islanders scratched C Shane Prince, RW Stephen Gionta and D Scott Mayfield. ... Florida wraps up a two-game homestand with a game on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. After Wednesday, the Panthers won't play on consecutive days for a month. ... The Islanders play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.