Top Game Performances

NY Rangers Toronto Michael Grabner 2 Points Tyler Bozak 1 Michael Grabner 2 Goals Tyler Bozak 1 Kevin Hayes 2 Assists Mitchell Marner 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A Michael Grabner 1 Short Handed Goals Zach Hyman 1 Henrik Lundqvist .920 Save Percentage Frederik Andersen .900 Henrik Lundqvist 23 Saves Frederik Andersen 36

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Rangers 41 5 0-4 2-2 6 35 Toronto 25 2 0-2 4-4 10 28

Upcoming Games

Toronto will play their next game at home against Ottawa. The Maple Leafs have a W/L % of .476 after a win and .500 after a loss.

NY Rangers will play their next game on the road against Detroit. The Rangers have a W/L % of .536 after a win and .778 after a loss.

TORONTO -- Michael Grabner scored two third-period goals, Brady Skjei scored a goal and added an assist, and the New York Rangers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday night to end a three-game losing streak.Henrik Lundqvist, who allowed seven goals in two periods in a 7-6 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, made 23 saves in the Rangers' net.Pavel Buchnevich and J.T. Miller also scored for the Rangers (29-16-1).Tyler Bozak and Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs (21-14-8). Frederik Andersen made 36 saves in for Toronto, which won its previous three games.The Rangers took a 3-2 lead into the third period and increased the margin on short-handed goal by Grabner at 14:57. Grabner's first goal of the game came with New York's Oscar Lindberg serving a tripping penalty.Grabner scored into an empty net at 17:03, his 21st of the season.Skjei scored his second goal of the season on a wrist shot from the upper slot at 6:42 of the first period, set up by pass from Mats Zuccarello, and New York led 1-0.The Maple Leafs tied the game at 10:16 on the 11th goal of the season by Bozak, who was in the low slot when be converted a pass from Mitch Marner.The Rangers regained the lead on the sixth goal of the season by Buchnevich at 14:44 of the first after a scramble around the Maple Leafs net. The puck was kicked toward the goal but Buchnevich then directed the puck into the net with his stick so the play stood after a review.Miller's 15th goal of the season, on a shot from the right faceoff circle at 9:02 of the second period, put New York up 3-1. It came on the counter after Marner broke in alone on the Rangers' goal and had his backhand slip wide of the right post.The Maple Leafs scored while short-handed at 16:02 of the second when Hyman took the puck off Rangers defenseman Adam Clendening near the net and scored his sixth goal of the season. It came with 10 seconds left in a slashing penalty to Toronto defenseman Frank Corrado.NOTES: Toronto D Morgan Rielly (lower-body injury) left the game Tuesday in the first period after falling awkwardly on his right knee and did not play Thursday. He is listed as day-to-day. D Frank Corrado took Rielly's roster spot and played in his second game of the season for the Maple Leafs. ... Rangers RW Jesper Fast (upper-body injury) will miss one week to 10 days, according to the team. ... New York LW Chris Kreider was fined $5,000 by the league for hitting Dallas Stars C Cody Eakin with his own helmet during a fight in the Rangers' 7-6 loss on Tuesday. ... The Maple Leafs play the third game of four in a row at home Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. ... The Rangers play their next game Sunday, when they visit the Detroit Red Wings.