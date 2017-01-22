Top Game Performances

Los Angeles NY Islanders Drew Doughty 2 Points Anders Lee 2 Drew Doughty 1 Goals Anders Lee 2 Drew Doughty 1 Assists Nick Leddy 2 Jeff Carter 1 Power Play Goals Anders Lee 2 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Peter Budaj .914 Save Percentage Jean-Francois Berube .944 Peter Budaj 32 Saves Jean-Francois Berube 34

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Los Angeles 36 2 1-2 2-5 10 43 NY Islanders 36 4 3-5 1-2 4 33

Upcoming Games

NY Islanders will play their next game at home against Philadelphia. The Islanders have a W/L % of .444 after a win and .423 after a loss.

Los Angeles will play their next game on the road against NY Rangers. The Kings have a W/L % of .545 after a win and .417 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Anders Lee scored his second goal of the game with 10:29 remaining in the third period as the New York Islanders rebounded from squandering a two-goal lead to post a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.Lee recorded his fourth two-goal game of the season and ninth career during a New York power play. It also was his second straight two-goal performance against Los Angeles.Shortly after Los Angeles defenseman Derek Forbort grabbed and knocked down Jason Chimera on a breakaway, Lee struck again.John Tavares won an offensive zone faceoff from Anze Kopitar to the right of the Los Angeles net. Tavares dished the puck to Nick Leddy, who was positioned in the high slot near the red line.Leddy's shot was blocked by Dustin Brown but the puck tricked through traffic for Lee. With his back to the net, Lee gained possession in front of the net and put the deflection past the glove side of Peter Budaj.Tavares and Leddy also set up Lee's first goal during the second period. Tavares sealed the win in the final minute with a breakaway goal into an empty net on a man advantage.The Islanders needed Lee's second tally because J.F. Berube gave up goals to Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty in the opening 4:06 of the third. Berube made 34 saves and faced his most significant test during the second period.Chimera scored the other goal for the Islanders, who matched their season-high with a third straight win. The first win was a 4-0 blanking at Boston Monday but 24 hours later, Jack Capuano was replaced by Doug Weight, whose debut was a 3-0 win over Dallas Thursday.Budaj made 32 saves for the Kings, who dropped their third straight and lost for the fifth time in eight games.The Islanders took the lead 2 1/2 minutes in after spending most of the previous minute in their own zone.Stephon Gionta won a faceoff from Nic Dowd to the right of Berube and quickly passed to Chimera. Chimera skated up ice mostly unimpeded and released a wrist shot from around the left circle and the shot hit Budaj in the mask before bouncing into the net.New York upped the lead with 12:51 remaining in the second when Lee scored his 16th of the season 50 seconds into a hooking penalty to Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin. Tavares shot the puck from near the right circle but Budaj could not control the puck. Lee got the rebound and from the doorstep, he pushed the puck in.The Kings ended Berube's bid his first career shutout 37 seconds into the third when Carter lifted a backhander from the low slot. Los Angeles netted the equalizer when Doughty's long wrist shot caromed off Leddy's skate.NOTES: C Tyler Toffoli missed his 15th straight game but accompanied the Kings on the trip and participated in the morning skate. He is not expected to play on the trip. ... New York D Johnny Boychuk (upper body) missed his second straight game while LW Andrew Ladd (upper body) missed his third consecutive game. Also scratched for the Islanders was RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body), who missed his third straight game. ... C Anze Kopitar appeared in his 804th career game and will tie D Rob Blake for fifth on the Kings' all-time list in his next game.