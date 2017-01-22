Top Game Performances

Philadelphia NY Islanders Wayne Simmonds 2 Points Nick Leddy 1 Wayne Simmonds 1 Goals Nick Leddy 1 Brayden Schenn 2 Assists Shane Prince 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Steve Mason .947 Save Percentage Thomas Greiss .936 Steve Mason 36 Saves Thomas Greiss 44

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Philadelphia 47 3 0-3 2-2 4 28 NY Islanders 38 2 0-2 3-3 6 32

Upcoming Games

NY Islanders will play their next game at home against Columbus. The Islanders have a W/L % of .421 after a win and .423 after a loss.

Philadelphia will play their next game on the road against NY Rangers. The Flyers have a W/L % of .500 after a win and .462 after a loss.

NEW YORK -- Claude Giroux's first goal in a month left the Philadelphia Flyers feeling good about themselves for the first time in what seemed like weeks.Giroux scored with 1:40 left in a frantic overtime Sunday night to complete the Flyers' comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center.The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Flyers (23-19-6), who are just 4-9-3 since a 10-game winning streak from Nov. 27 through Dec. 14."I think it's been tough the last couple weeks -- we know we're a better team," Giroux said. "I think as a team, we played a good game tonight. Obviously, we can still get better, but I think we needed this win tonight."Giroux and Jakub Voracek set up the game-winning goal by trapping Islanders center John Tavares along the boards deep in the New York zone. Once the puck wriggled free, Voracek picked it up and passed to Shayne Gostisbehere, whose first shot was deflected by goalie Thomas Greiss.But Gostisbehere corralled the rebound, skated behind the net and sent a wraparound pass to Giroux, who was stationed in front of the crease. Giroux's shot sailed under the glove arm of a falling Greiss."My fault for the turnover," Tavares said. "Was already out there a little while, so I was really trying to hold the puck and get the change. Probably just should have got it out, even though they probably would have regained possession."The goal was the first in 12 games for Giroux, who last scored on Dec. 21 in a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals."It's been hard for us to get a win here, even (when) playing well," Giroux said. "Hopefully this gives us a little boost here."The Flyers appeared headed for another frustrating defeat when the Islanders carried a 2-0 lead deep into the second thanks to a pair of chaotic goals. Flyers goalie Steve Mason turned back a breakaway by Tavares in the first, but Nick Leddy picked up a clearing attempt and fired a shot home for an unassisted goal with 6:35 left in the first.The Islanders doubled their lead 4:47 into the second, when a shot by Shane Prince bounced off Mason's pads and to Alan Quine, whose shot rang off the top post and trickled into the net.But Wayne Simmonds scored with 5:50 left in the second to snap a streak of 80 straight saves by Greiss, who recorded shutouts in his previous two starts, and Ivan Provorov tied the game 1:47 into the third."I thought 'Simmer's' goal was a big one for us," Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol said. "Down 2-0 ad playing really well, having a good period but we're still down 1-0 in the period and 2-0 on the scoreboard. I thought that was a big point in the hockey game for us."Giroux's goal capped an entertaining overtime in which the teams combined for a whopping nine shots. Greiss made a save of a point-blank shot by Provorov at the 1:27 mark while Mason turned back a Tavares breakaway less than a minute before Giroux scored the game-winner."Had chances to end it, find a way to put it in," Tavares said.The victory snapped a nine-game road losing streak for the Flyers, who were 0-7-2 since beating the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 14."We haven't been winning lately, period, so it's a good win," said Mason, who recorded 36 saves. "Nice to feel good after a game."The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Islanders (19-17-9), who lost for the first time since interim head coach Doug Weight (2-0-1) took over for the fired Jack Capuano on Tuesday."It's a crazy week," Weight said. "We're playing some good hockey."The game was the third in four days for the Islanders, who will have played five games in an eight-day span by Thursday."Everybody's got 'three in fours' and it's a grind," Weight said.Greiss recorded 44 saves and has 99 saves in his last three games.NOTES: The Islanders scratched LW Andrew Ladd (upper body), who missed his fourth straight game, as well as RW Stephen Gionta and D Scott Mayfield. New York D Johnny Boychuk (upper body) returned to the lineup after missing the last two games, as did RW Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) after missing the previous three games. ... Interim Islanders head coach Doug Weight was trying to become the fifth Islanders head coach to post an unbeaten record through his first three games, though only Peter Laviolette (4-0 in 2001-02) did not have a tie on his record. ... The Flyers scratched D Michael Del Zotto, D Nick Schultz and RW Dale Weise. ... Flyers G Steve Mason, who relieved G Michal Neuvirth in the third period of Saturday's 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, started Sunday for the seventh time in 10 games this month.