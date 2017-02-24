Top Game Performances

NY Rangers Toronto J.T. Miller 1 Points Connor Brown 1 J.T. Miller 1 Goals Connor Brown 1 Kevin Hayes 1 Assists Tyler Bozak 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Henrik Lundqvist .970 Save Percentage Frederik Andersen .974 Henrik Lundqvist 32 Saves Frederik Andersen 37

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Rangers 38 2 0-2 3-3 6 43 Toronto 33 1 0-3 2-2 4 21

Upcoming Games

Toronto will play their next game at home against Montreal. The Maple Leafs have a W/L % of .429 after a win and .500 after a loss.

NY Rangers will play their next game on the road against New Jersey. The Rangers have a W/L % of .579 after a win and .773 after a loss.

TORONTO -- Mika Zibanejad scored the decisive goal in a shootout to give the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.The Rangers scored twice in the shootout and the Maple Leafs once.Connor Brown scored a first-period goal for Toronto (28-20-12) and J.T. Miller tied the game for New York (39-19-2) in the third period.Each goaltender was called upon to make big saves. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 37 shots and Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves.Miller was sent in alone early in overtime but fanned on his shot and Andersen followed with a couple good saves.Lundqvist stopped two breakaways in the final minute to force the shootout.Brown scored his 15th goal of the season on a rebound at 10:56 of the first period.Andersen was the difference for Toronto in the period, making several good saves. One in particular came against New York right winger Michael Grabner, who was alone in front of the goal with Andersen to one side of the net. Andersen was able to get a glove on the shot.The Rangers had a 25-18 edge in shots on goal after two periods.The Rangers went on a power play at 8:48 of the third period when Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev took a tripping penalty.The penalty had just expired when Miller knocked in a rebound for his 19th goal of the season at 10:50.NOTES: Toronto C Mitch Marner (right shoulder) missed his fourth straight game Thursday and is on injured reserve. A return date has not been set. ...Toronto D Connor Carrick (upper body), who was injured in the first period Tuesday in the victory over the Winnipeg Jets, did not play Thursday. He is listed as day-to-day. D Alexey Marchenko took Carrick's place Thursday in his first game with the Maple Leafs since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 4. ....Rangers RW Brandon Pirri was back in the lineup Thursday, replacing RW Pavel Buchnevich. ...The Rangers play their next game Saturday when they visit the New Jersey Devils. ...The Maple Leafs are home to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.