Top Game Performances

New Jersey Toronto John Moore 2 Points William Nylander 2 John Moore 2 Goals William Nylander 1 Taylor Hall 1 Assists Auston Matthews 2 John Moore 1 Power Play Goals Josh Leivo 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Keith Kinkaid .897 Save Percentage Curtis McElhinney .938 Keith Kinkaid 26 Saves Curtis McElhinney 30

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 32 2 1-4 1-2 13 24 Toronto 30 4 1-2 3-4 17 35

Upcoming Games

Toronto will play their next game on the road against Buffalo. The Maple Leafs have a W/L % of .471 after a win and .487 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game at home against Carolina. The Devils have a W/L % of .370 after a win and .370 after a loss.

TORONTO -- William Nylander had a goal and assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs earn a 4-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.The Maple Leafs center has registered a point in 10 consecutive games, a team record for a rookie.Josh Leivo, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown also scored for the Maple Leafs (35-23-15), who won their third in a row. Auston Matthews added two assists.John Moore scored twice for the Devils (27-34-12).Maple Leafs backup goaltender Curtis McElhinney stopped 30 shots with No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen given a rest after playing in the win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.Devils backup goaltender Kevin Kincaid made 27 saves.The Maple Leafs withstood a 5-on-3 power play during the third period, but the Devils were able to score after one of the penalties expired, a holding penalty to Morgan Rielly.With Matt Hunwick still serving an interference penalty, Moore scored his second goal of the game and ninth of the season at 9:04 of the third period. A Maple Leafs challenge, claiming goaltender interference, was disallowed.Brown scored into an empty net at 19:14, his 17th goal of the season.NOTES: Toronto D Roman Pollack has been suspended for two games by the NHL for his hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand during the Maple Leafs' 5-2 victory over Columbus on Wednesday. D Alexey Marchenko took his place. ...Toronto C Eric Fehr (left arm) is out indefinitely after blocking a shot in his Maple Leafs debut Wednesday. His arm was in a cast Thursday. Fehr was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins March 1. ... Maple Leafs RW Nikita Soshnikov (undisclosed injury) missed his second straight game Thursday and LW Josh Leivo drew in. ...The Maple Leafs play their next game Saturday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. ...The Devils return home Saturday to play the Carolina Hurricanes.