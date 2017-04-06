Top Game Performances

NY Islanders Carolina Andrew Ladd 1 Points N/A Andrew Ladd 1 Goals N/A Josh Bailey 1 Assists N/A Andrew Ladd 1 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Jaroslav Halak 1.000 Save Percentage Eddie Lack .870 Jaroslav Halak 29 Saves Eddie Lack 20

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Islanders 23 3 1-4 3-3 6 17 Carolina 29 0 0-3 3-4 8 29

Upcoming Games

Carolina will play their next game at home against St. Louis. The Hurricanes have a W/L % of .400 after a win and .455 after a loss.

NY Islanders will play their next game on the road against New Jersey. The Islanders have a W/L % of .474 after a win and .500 after a loss.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Islanders struck early, and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena, maintaining New York's bid to play in the postseason.The Islanders scored twice in the opening 4:39, with Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield converting. Andrew Ladd scored 39 seconds into the second period.The Islanders (39-29-12), who have their first four-game winning streak of the season, kept their slim playoff hopes alive pending results later in the night.The Hurricanes, who were playing their first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention two nights earlier, have dropped four games in a row -- all in a six-night span.Goalie Eddie Lack made 20 saves for Carolina, but he is winless in three consecutive outings.The Hurricanes have been shutout victims in consecutive home games. Four of the five times they've been blanked this season have come on home ice.The Islanders led 3-0 after two periods, though the Hurricanes appeared to perk up with 15 second-period shots.Nelson had the first goal 1:27 into the game when the puck appeared to go in off Carolina's Jordan Staal. Nelson was credited with an unassisted goal.Mayfield, a defenseman, took a spot in front of the net to collect a rebound and score the second goal. His only other tally this season came Dec. 6.Ladd posted a power-play goal on the opening shift in the second period, racing down the right side for an uncontested shot that blew past Lack at 39 seconds.NOTES: This was the first home game for LW Bryan Bickell since late October. He returned to NHL action for the first time Tuesday night at Minnesota following a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis that caused him to miss a large chunk of the season. ... It was also the home debut for Carolina C Andrew Poturalski. ... The Islanders improved to 22-12-4 under interim coach Doug Weight, who was a member of Carolina's 2006 Stanley Cup champion team. ... The Islanders complete the road portion of their schedule Saturday at New Jersey. ... The Hurricanes complete their home schedule Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues.