Top Game Performances

New Jersey Washington PA Parenteau 1 Points Daniel Winnik 1 PA Parenteau 1 Goals Daniel Winnik 1 PA Parenteau 0 Assists Jay Beagle 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals Daniel Winnik 1 Keith Kinkaid .977 Save Percentage Braden Holtby .963 Keith Kinkaid 43 Saves Braden Holtby 26

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won New Jersey 27 2 0-4 4-4 8 35 Washington 44 1 0-4 4-4 8 32

Upcoming Games

Washington will play their next game on the road against New Jersey. The Capitals have a W/L % of .619 after a win and .538 after a loss.

New Jersey will play their next game at home against Washington. The Devils have a W/L % of .462 after a win and .348 after a loss.

WASHINGTON -- Keith Kinkaid stopped 43 shots, Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson scored shootout goals and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night at Verizon Center.The Devils scored on both their shootout attempts on Braden Holtby while Kinkaid, spectacular all night, stopped T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov.PA Parenteau scored in the second period for New Jersey and Daniel Winnik tied it in the third for Washingon.Holtby, who made a pad save on Adam Henrique in alone midway through the overtime to preserve the tie, made 26 saves.The Devils came in 1-8-1 with 16 goals in their last 10 games, and had lost seven straight games against the Capitals.Washington couldn't solve Kinkaid during the first two periods and trailed 1-0, but got the equalizer early in the third.With New Jersey on a power play, Winnik and Jay Beagle came in on the rush and Kinkaid made the initial stop on Winnik. Beagle got to the puck behind the net. He passed behind him to Winnik in front. Kinkaid made one save, but Winnik banged home the rebound home for his fifth of the season at 3:50 of the period.It was the fifth short-handed goal allowed by the Devils this season.Kinkaid remained solid. He lunged backward on the ice with 6:30 left to make his 35th save at the post on a wraparound attempt by Nicklas Backstrom.Kinkaid played a strong first period, stopping 14 Washington shots. In the waning seconds of the period, he came way out of his net and made a nice split save on a blast from Matt Niskanen.The Devils took advantage of a Capitals' miscue to go ahead early in the second period. Kuznetsov attempted a no-look pass deep in his own zone and the puck went right to Parenteau in the slot. He took his time and fired past Holtby on the stick side for his 10th of the season at 1:05.Six minutes in, Kinkaid stopped Winnik alone in front on a 2-on-1 break. Then, with New Jersey on a power play, Washington's Beagle came in on a breakaway, but Kinkaid got his pad on it to maintain the 1-0 lead.The Capitals outshot the Devils 29-15 over the first two periods.NOTES: Capitals RW Alex Ovechkin (873) passed Dale Hunter for fourth place on the team's games played list. ... Devils C Jacob Josefson (concussion) returned after missing five games. LW Luke Gazdic, recalled from Albany of the AHL on Wednesday and rookie D Yohann Auvitu, recalled Tuesday, were both in the lineup. Rookie C Pavel Zacha, scoreless in his last nine games, and D Jon Merrill were healthy scratches, and WR Taylor Hall (lower-body injury) is day-to-day. ... Capitals rookie RW Jakub Vrana and D Taylor Chorney were healthy scratches. ... The teams play the back end of the home-and-home Saturday at Prudential Center.