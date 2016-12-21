Top Game Performances

NY Rangers Pittsburgh Michael Grabner 1 Points Evgeni Malkin 3 Michael Grabner 1 Goals Evgeni Malkin 1 Nick Holden 1 Assists Evgeni Malkin 2 N/A Power Play Goals Sidney Crosby 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Antti Raanta .851 Save Percentage Matt Murray .929 Antti Raanta 40 Saves Matt Murray 26

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Rangers 28 2 0-3 2-5 10 31 Pittsburgh 47 7 3-5 3-3 6 29

Upcoming Games

Pittsburgh will play their next game on the road against Columbus. The Penguins have a W/L % of .550 after a win and .769 after a loss.

NY Rangers will play their next game at home against Minnesota. The Rangers have a W/L % of .522 after a win and .917 after a loss.

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Rangers had been stingy, allowing six goals over seven games, with two shutouts. Here's the catch: None of those opponents were the Pittsburgh Penguins.Although the Penguins were coming off two quiet games offensively, overtime losses with one goal total, they reverted Tuesday to the form that carried them to 39 goals during a seven-game winning streak prior to the two overtime games."It's depth. If you want to be successful and consistently win games, you need that," said Sidney Crosby, who scored his league-leading 22nd goal as Pittsburgh pulled away for a 7-2 win at PPG Paints Arena and gained a share of the Eastern Conference lead.Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins spread the offense around with the seven goals coming from seven players."That was really just a product of our game tonight," said Crosby, who added an assist and was one of six players who finished with two points. "Everyone chipped in. Some nights, you have guys who are on and some guys have tough nights. I felt like tonight everybody was involved and creating things."Pittsburgh (21-7-5) has at least one point in a season-high ten games in a row (8-0-2) and is tied with the Rangers (23-10-1) with 47 points, although the Penguins have two games in hand.New York had won three in a row and six of seven. It had allowed six goals combined in those seven games, with two shutouts, but ran into a Pittsburgh club that can be explosive."It's not every game we score six, seven goals," said Malkin, who moved into the team lead with 37 points. "We didn't score (much) two games. We're back to form and scored a ton of goals tonight. It's different players, different lines. It (makes it) easy to win."A 1-1 tie after one period, with goals by Crosby and New York's Matt Puempel, blossomed into a 3-1 Penguins lead after the second, with Malkin and Phil Kessel scoring.Michael Grabner scored from the left edge of the slot to bring the Rangers to within 3-2 1:52 into the third, but Justin Schultz got the puck through a crowded crease at 4:11 for a 4-2 lead, and the Penguins poured it on from there."We get peppered with 10 shots in the first five minutes," New York captain Ryan McDonough said. "This group's been together long enough now that each individual has to know what it takes for our group to be successful. We can't afford to be sleeping out the start there and kind of crawl our way through, I guess. It's still a one-goal game there. We make it a one-goal game and then for whatever reason, we continue to stop defending."Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist, who broke an eight-game goal drought, scored on tip-ins, with Hornqvist logging the Penguins' third power-play goal, for a 6-2 lead. Nick Bonino scored with 10.9 seconds left for the final score.Pittsburgh's seven goals came on 47 shots, with New York goaltender Antti Raanta stopping 40 of them. Raanta was 3-1 with two shutouts in his previous four starts."Seven goals against -- it's tough when you make some good saves there and it's tough to even take those good saves out of it," Raanta said. "But you still have to figure it out. Some good things there. There were lots of good things, but when there are seven goals there are things that we want to do better."I think for our whole team, it was a good learning experience. We pretty much, after 5-2, just felt like we pretty much just gave away the whole game."Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray made 25 saves to improve to 11-0-2 at home.NOTES: Rangers RW Rick Nash missed the first of what coach Alain Vigneault said would be two and probably three games because of a groin injury. ... New York gave G Antti Raanta the start after he dressed as G Henrik Lundqvist's backup the previous three games. ... Pittsburgh G Matt Murray started for the sixth time in seven games. ... D Chad Ruhwedel made his Penguins debut, replacing D Steve Oleksy in the lineup. Ruhwedel previously played 33 NHL games, all with Buffalo. ... D Trevor Daley (upper-body injury) skated on his own in full gear before Pittsburgh's morning skate. ... The Penguins also scratched RW Tom Kuhnhackl (lower-body injury). ... The Rangers also scratched D Adam Clendening.