Top Game Performances

Boston New Jersey N/A Points Taylor Hall 2 N/A Goals Taylor Hall 1 N/A Assists Taylor Hall 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Tuukka Rask .920 Save Percentage Cory Schneider 1.000 Tuukka Rask 23 Saves Cory Schneider 22

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Boston 22 0 0-2 6-6 19 25 New Jersey 26 3 0-6 2-2 11 28

Upcoming Games

New Jersey will play their next game on the road against Carolina. The Devils have a W/L % of .429 after a win and .375 after a loss.

Boston will play their next game at home against Edmonton. The Bruins have a W/L % of .429 after a win and .579 after a loss.

NEWARK, N.J. -- Cory Schneider stopped 22 shots in his first start since Dec. 27 as the New Jersey Devils blanked the Boston Bruins 3-0 at Prudential Center on Monday night.It's been a nightmare season for the 30-year-old Schneider, who entered the game with a 10-12-4 record and a career-worst .904 save percentage. But Schneider was strong and made a huge save on Brad Marchand in dying seconds of the first period to preserve a one-goal lead.Taylor Hall, PA Parenteau and Sergey Kalinin each scored a goal for the Devils, who won in regulation for the second time in their past 13 games.Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 23 saves.Parenteau's 11th goal of the season and third in four games gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period. The play began when Hall gained the zone, sliced in front of Zdeno Chara and forced Rask to make a tough save.During the ensuing pressure, Rask directed a shot to the stick of Hall, who quickly snapped the rebound off the post. Parenteau drove past Chara and tapped the loose puck into the empty net to open the scoring.Steven Santini earned the secondary assist on the goal, his first career NHL point.After a scoreless second period, Kalinin's second of the season at 1:44 of the third increase the lead to 2-0. Miles Wood carried the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and fed Kalinin, who kicked the puck from his skate to his stick and slipped it past Rask.Hall salted the win with an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining.The Bruins weren't able to muster much of an attack over the final two periods. After five shots in the second period, they had just five more shots over the final 20 minutes while trying to snap the shutout.NOTES: Bruins C David Backes (concussion) missed his second straight game. He is out indefinitely. ... Bruins RW Jimmy Hayes was a healthy scratch. ... Devils LW Taylor Hall was in the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Devils D John Moore (concussion) was placed on injured reserve after a hit from behind by Capitals RW Tom Wilson on Saturday. ... Devils C Travis Zajac (illness) did not play. ... Devils RW Steven Santini made his season debut. ... G Cory Schneider played his 200th game with the Devils.